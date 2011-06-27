Used 2010 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews
Details You Want to Know
If 556 HP, numerous features, 14 way Recaro seats, leather and luxury is desired, this is a vehicle to consider. Driven everyday as a daily driver, but has the capability to be taken very seriously on a track or closed high speed course. Think of it as a 4 door Corvette with a back seat and trunk. The Magnetic Ride Control suspension and selectable Comfort/Sport and (4) StabiliTrack settings work like a dream. BMW owners with Sport Packages would likely keep it set to Sport mode and not notice any harsh or bumpy ride. Designed by GM Performance group and utilizes many Corvette ZR-1 parts. Download the brochure from the Cadillac web site to see all of the features at a quick glance.
Second CTS 2010
I recently put my second CTS on the road. 26 mpg mixed highway and in-town driving. Excellent. I am a very good driver and no heavy foot driving. 2010 CTS is 200 lbs heavier apparently, and to me the weight difference was noticable immediately. Handles well, good steering, good traction. Lacking head room; interior roof line is low. I like to drive sitting quite high so as to overlook the front end, but a tall person could have difficulty. Also the curvature of the top of the door line at the frame means I have to duck well to avoid hitting my head. So far that is my only complaint. I am a REALTOR so I have to know my vehicle is reliable. This is my fifth Cadillac since 1985.
2010 CTS-V 4dr Sedan
I decided to purchase the Cadillac to come back and purchase a car made in America that is as good if not better than the German cars. I switched from my 750i BMW to this car. Before the BMW I had an AMG E55 Mercedes and both those cars were great. I drove the new E63 AMG and the M5 before deciding on the Caddy. I have put 2000 miles on the car and it really is a great car. Everything works, the car looks great, nice fit and finish. The engine just has a nice rumble and everything works with no drama. Just press the gas pedal and hang on! Handling reminds of my Porsche, just a tight nice ride and it loves the hills. A GREAT value for such a world class car. No regrets at all.
Love my CTS-V Sedan
I'm in my mid thirties, which is not the age of your typical Cadillac driver. I traded in my manual 2005 Corvette, which was thoroughly modified, for an automatic 2009 Caddy CTS-V sedan. Every morning when I switch on the light in the garage, I am still thrilled to own this car. This car is the ultimate sleeper as only "car people" know what it is. I've taken it to the drag strip, and it's actually faster than my Vette, it ran a 12.1, completely stock! Have I mentioned handling? I love the way this car attacks corners. The car feels more planted in high speed corners than my Corvette. Simply amazing considering this is a luxury sedan.
Impressive Ride
This is the easiest-to-drive car Ive ever driven or owned. Its so powerful! Not just fast, its powerful. Its a dream to handle in part because its impressively powerful. It speeds up, slows down, turns corners and does everything very, very well, and of course, its very powerful. Its better than any of the pony cars Ive owned or the Vetts or the imported sports cars. Its better than the BMW it replaced. Its gorgeous inside and out. It looks good and feels good and it impresses even me. It is the 23rd new car Ive treated myself to since I graduated college and it is the unqualified best ever. Oh, and its very powerful, too.
