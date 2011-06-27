2019 Cadillac CT6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Cmaygar , 08/18/2019 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

I recently purchased my CT6 Sport after shopping for a month or so for a twin-turbo sport sedan. There was nothing within striking distance of the price of my car to be in the running. The technology packages on my car, with the added comfort and technology package, are outstanding. My favorite new piece of technology is the rear view mirror full-spectrum camera. Wow! This is the best safety feature since the blind-spot monitor. I never turn the camera back to its normal setting. This car handles beautifully. It’s acceleration in “touring” mode is smooth and amazingly quick. The car corners very well, which is amazing for its length. The entertainment and utility system is very easy to use and quite intuitive. I also love the built-in phone charger. Great idea! This is definitely not your grandfather’s Caddy. This Sport edition is a true head-turner. The aggressive body styling is very sharp. I look forward to driving my car every morning. If you love to drive an elegant, yet sporty, full-size sedan, take a look at this car. You won’t be sorry.