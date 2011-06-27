Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Deborah , 04/15/2018 PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT)

I absolutely love this car. I have owned 6 cars and 3 SUV's and the CT6 hybrid is by far the best. The ride is incredible. The ride is so smooth it feels as though you are floating. The seats hug you as you drive and it feels as though they were made just to fit your body. The technology in this car is amazing and surprisingly easy to navigate.