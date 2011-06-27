  1. Home
Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Fantastic voyage

Deborah, 04/15/2018
PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love this car. I have owned 6 cars and 3 SUV's and the CT6 hybrid is by far the best. The ride is incredible. The ride is so smooth it feels as though you are floating. The seats hug you as you drive and it feels as though they were made just to fit your body. The technology in this car is amazing and surprisingly easy to navigate.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best vehicle in town.

Gustavo Y. Ceja Jr., 04/28/2018
PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

Get it in writing the price you're willing to purchase, because if it's too, good to true, then it probabily is.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
