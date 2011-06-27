Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

irritating whineing noise Jim , 09/18/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This is a very nice vehicle but it has a whining noise, especially between 30 and 40 miles per hour. The dealer can't seem to find what is causing it. If they can't soon find a fix, we are considering if the dealer will buy it back. The dealer thinks the whine is coming from the rea drive shaft. They have replaced the drive shaft three times, and the whine is beginning to start again. Since this the third time they have been unable to fix the problem, GM said to replace the vehicle. It also falls into the lemon law. I hope we can get them to give us a 2018 CT6. By the way, GM says this vehicle is only the third one in the entire CT6 fleet to have this problem. Lucky me I guess. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This would be the perfect car but ... JK , 02/02/2018 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful The 8 speed transmission on the CT6 is just plain awful. The first to second shift feels at times as if you have been hit from behind by another car. Other times it takes seconds for the car to shift from first to second and during that time the car has no power applied to the wheels. GM and the dealerships appear to do nothing about this after several complaints and tell me its normal (no...it's not normal for a $70+ car to shift like a 30 year old truck). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fighting with GM is not easy m300michael , 11/14/2017 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 36 of 38 people found this review helpful I am having an issue involves the transmission on this vehicle. On occasion the transmission shifts/lurches so hard that it feels like the vehicle was struck from the rear. I did take the vehicle in for service and dealership stated that they upgraded the computer and the problem should not re-occur. Wrong! The same issue has occurred several more times and one time my grandkids were in the vehicle and it actually scared them when the vehicle lurched. Reading other reviews involving the Cadillac CT6 shows that I am not alone with this issue. I know that there is no perfect vehicle available on this planet but, what I fear is that the lurching may occur and cause an accident or transmission will not last long and will need to be replaced (hopefully, while under warranty). This transmission issue is still an issue, as I have taken the vehicle back to the dealership and the dealership cannot "duplicate" the hard shift. Interesting fact is that every single person that has been in my vehicle has felt this problem and I have had it occur before and after taking the vehicle for service. No more review necessary. GM repurchased this vehicle as of 11/15/2018 due to the issue with the transmission and their inability to either replace or repair it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Easily the worst car I have ever owned Paul , 11/08/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 33 of 36 people found this review helpful My 2017 Cadillac CT-6 is bad beyond belief. It has been in the shop for approx 4 of the 20 weeks that I have owned it. I would not wish this car on my worst enemy. Here is a list of all the problems. Brake pedal assembly needed to be replaced, seat belt tightening motor needed to be replaced, and panel under steering wheel fell off. Those are the problems that have been resolved. What has not been resolved is the headliner makes a loud rattling noise. It comes from the area between the sun roofs. I have taken it to two dealerships and they have attempted to fix it with “clamps”. That actually made it worse. Last but not least. The car makes a very loud whining noise. It sounds like a cat being tortured( not that I have heard a cat being tortured). It’s really loud. I understand that I may have just gotten a lemon but so far GM has not done anything to make this right. It’s a great looking car but so far miserable to drive. Update: the car still has all the original problems and has added a new one. The brakes squeak intermittently. Not right away but after driving for a little while. This happens every time I drive more that 5 miles. It appears to be a known issue for the year and make of car. So I bring it in to dealership and apparently they drove it around the lot once and since the brakes didn’t squeak they said there was nothing they could do. What a joke. The car and the Auto Nation Cadillac dealership in Wpb Fl are horrible. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse