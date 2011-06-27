  1. Home
2022 Cadillac CT5 Luxury Specs & Features

More about the 2022 CT5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/561.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower235 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Onyx Package +$3,995
Cold Weather Package +$600
Radiant Packageyes
Sun and Sound Package +$2,800
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Jet Black Seatback Organizer +$195
Interior Protection Package +$285
Cargo Net +$75
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$225
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$135
All-Weather Floor Mats +$210
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$165
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$2,550
20" Alloy Wheels w/Polished/Dark Android Gloss Finish +$2,550
Rear Spoiler +$465
Chrome Wheel Locks +$95
Gloss Black Rear License Plate Applique +$375
Body-Color Front and Rear Splash Guards +$385
Exterior Accent Package +$2,895
Black Grille +$625
Black Mirror Caps +$195
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Bright Grille +$725
Monochrome Cadillac Emblems +$220
Clear Tail lamps w/Crystalline Inner Elements +$725
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,659 lbs.
Height57.2 in.
Length193.8 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.1 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Garnet Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Wave Metallic
  • Black Raven
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
  • Sahara Beige w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
