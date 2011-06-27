  1. Home
Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
ATS Varoom.....

JML, 12/21/2015
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I have owned several Corvettes... 4 BMW's... 2 of which were M's and the ATS V Coupe' is a superior machine in all aspects! Unfortunately the 2019 Coupe' is the final production of this machine! However it appears that a high end sports Coupe' is on the horizon... i.e. a mid-engine ultra luxury brother to the new C8 Corvette! (12/28/2019) As of this update, there hasn't been any word of a Cadillac version of the C8 Vette. My ATS is like new!

Thee V

Stan, 07/14/2016
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
ATS V is an amazing automobile! The power and handling of this car is superb! No issues or problems in the years and miles that I have owned it from buying new.

