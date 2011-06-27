Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews
ATS Varoom.....
JML, 12/21/2015
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
17 of 23 people found this review helpful
I have owned several Corvettes... 4 BMW's... 2 of which were M's and the ATS V Coupe' is a superior machine in all aspects! Unfortunately the 2019 Coupe' is the final production of this machine! However it appears that a high end sports Coupe' is on the horizon... i.e. a mid-engine ultra luxury brother to the new C8 Corvette! (12/28/2019) As of this update, there hasn't been any word of a Cadillac version of the C8 Vette. My ATS is like new!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Thee V
Stan, 07/14/2016
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 7 people found this review helpful
ATS V is an amazing automobile! The power and handling of this car is superb! No issues or problems in the years and miles that I have owned it from buying new.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the ATS-V
Related Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner