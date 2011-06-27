Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

JML , 12/21/2015 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

I have owned several Corvettes... 4 BMW's... 2 of which were M's and the ATS V Coupe' is a superior machine in all aspects! Unfortunately the 2019 Coupe' is the final production of this machine! However it appears that a high end sports Coupe' is on the horizon... i.e. a mid-engine ultra luxury brother to the new C8 Corvette! (12/28/2019) As of this update, there hasn't been any word of a Cadillac version of the C8 Vette. My ATS is like new!