Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(50%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
DONNIE SMITH, 01/06/2018
Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Unable to find the ATS Coupe in the color combination I wanted so had to order, not will to pay for only part of what I wanted. Being told it will take up to 2 months to get the car, which is see as odd since it is not a car in high demand. Also while shopping I found some cars had different options. I view this as a likely failure on who ever input the information, one that upon contacting the dealer had 6K dealer add ons, as I write this it is still listed on the interrnet at the lower price. I will be happy to let you know my experence when and if the ordered ATS coupe get here.

Performance
Surprised and Disappointed!

Mark, 11/26/2018
Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Prefer to drive wife’s maxima for sure. Shocking how loud it is when driving down the road. Lack of cameras, and having to reach to dash for various functions is at least surprising. My bad for not test driving for a few days for sure. Folks think the car is sexy but regret the purchase.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
