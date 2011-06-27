Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Consumer Reviews

DONNIE SMITH , 01/06/2018 Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Unable to find the ATS Coupe in the color combination I wanted so had to order, not will to pay for only part of what I wanted. Being told it will take up to 2 months to get the car, which is see as odd since it is not a car in high demand. Also while shopping I found some cars had different options. I view this as a likely failure on who ever input the information, one that upon contacting the dealer had 6K dealer add ons, as I write this it is still listed on the interrnet at the lower price. I will be happy to let you know my experence when and if the ordered ATS coupe get here.