Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love my ATS
Previously owned two Cadillac CTS and put over 100,000 miles on both of them. After just a couple of months, I love my ATS Coupe - smaller size, performance, style, comfort, technology - it’s the complete package.
Wife's new toy
It's a great deal at a great price.
Beautiful inside and out
Do not plan on "great" luxury service that should accompany this vehicle.....the dealership where I purchased this from actually chastised me for being 45 minutes late to drop off my car and pick up a loaner...treated me very poorly then the service and body shop guys did not want to speak with me, while I was always very nice to them. Once the sales manager got involved and said I would go thru him directly, I said thanks but no thanks and went to a competing Cadillac dealership who treated me much better. But GM service for luxury vehicles is still not up to par as their competitors are, such as Lexus. Sadly, this will be my last GM vehicle and I will be going back to either Lexus or Audi.
2015 Cadillac ATS COUPE premium 3.6
Rate harsh. Possibly due to run flat tires. Difficulty not a ride I have expected from a luxury brand.
