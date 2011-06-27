I have owned my 1992 Cadillac Allante for 13 years and have enjoyed driving it since the first day I got it. It is one of the more classic body styles ever made by Cadillac and still is a beauty. Recently I discovered an alarming fact about my beautiful car, you do not want the brakes to go out in a 1992 Allante, the Bosch ABS brakes are the most expensive braking system to replace ever made, approx. $8,000. I love my Allante but that really hurt ! ! The only year this system was ever used was in the 1992 Allante, my bad luck. Other than that it has been a wonderful car and a lot of fun to drive.

