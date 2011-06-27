1992 Cadillac Allante Review
Other years
List Price
$4,988
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
No changes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ken Masry,05/19/2008
I have owned my 1992 Cadillac Allante for 13 years and have enjoyed driving it since the first day I got it. It is one of the more classic body styles ever made by Cadillac and still is a beauty. Recently I discovered an alarming fact about my beautiful car, you do not want the brakes to go out in a 1992 Allante, the Bosch ABS brakes are the most expensive braking system to replace ever made, approx. $8,000. I love my Allante but that really hurt ! ! The only year this system was ever used was in the 1992 Allante, my bad luck. Other than that it has been a wonderful car and a lot of fun to drive.
David Twombley,03/24/2005
I've owned my 1992 Cadillac Allante for eleven years. Overall it has been a delight. It is a very shopisticated car, even today, and has features that most cars never did, like mulitplex wiring, which allows all of the lamps in the car to be monitored for proper operation. Its biggest drawback is the Bosch anti-lock braking system. The 1993 model had a simpler system. Though an excellent system overall, it is very expensive to repair. The car is still a "head turner.: Its Pinninfarina styling is truly timeless.
Bill Leyton,12/22/2015
2dr Convertible
You will have to spend $2,000.00 on the ABS braking system by Bosch if it goes out. The top is not fully electric which is crazy-a '57 Eldorado had a fully electric top! That said, this is the best driving and handling car I ever had. I have driven Porsche, Corvette,Bentley-you name it and this one beats them all. Handles like a champ and accelerates quickly. My 25 year old Caddy can still compare favorably with the new 600 horsepower beasts on the road. This is my second Allante as I donated my first one when even the dealer couldn't fix the ABS.
Rj,08/25/2018
2dr Convertible
Purchased to replace my '77 Vette... the additional room lasted 8+ years... Put her on Craigs in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Tampa recently... Have completed EVERY improved that is mechanical including New Cadillac Installed "ABS"... The specs and Pic's, are located in the aforementioned area. If it wasn't for a Deteriorating condition, She'd remain with me to the end. At 68, active, not Limber... My Diddy~Bop has become a Limp and I needed a Bigger Caddy. Took forever to find the Phase 2 Hardtop in decent condition... Remember there were only about 1900 of this year ('92) Made.... Then the Car was changed to Failure, especially mechanically... Typical Biddnizz: Get it right then change it.
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
