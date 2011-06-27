  1. Home
1992 Cadillac Allante Review

1992 Highlights

No changes.

4 reviews
A Fun Car to Drive
Ken Masry,05/19/2008
I have owned my 1992 Cadillac Allante for 13 years and have enjoyed driving it since the first day I got it. It is one of the more classic body styles ever made by Cadillac and still is a beauty. Recently I discovered an alarming fact about my beautiful car, you do not want the brakes to go out in a 1992 Allante, the Bosch ABS brakes are the most expensive braking system to replace ever made, approx. $8,000. I love my Allante but that really hurt ! ! The only year this system was ever used was in the 1992 Allante, my bad luck. Other than that it has been a wonderful car and a lot of fun to drive.
Cadillac Allante
David Twombley,03/24/2005
I've owned my 1992 Cadillac Allante for eleven years. Overall it has been a delight. It is a very shopisticated car, even today, and has features that most cars never did, like mulitplex wiring, which allows all of the lamps in the car to be monitored for proper operation. Its biggest drawback is the Bosch anti-lock braking system. The 1993 model had a simpler system. Though an excellent system overall, it is very expensive to repair. The car is still a "head turner.: Its Pinninfarina styling is truly timeless.
Love my Allante
Bill Leyton,12/22/2015
2dr Convertible
You will have to spend $2,000.00 on the ABS braking system by Bosch if it goes out. The top is not fully electric which is crazy-a '57 Eldorado had a fully electric top! That said, this is the best driving and handling car I ever had. I have driven Porsche, Corvette,Bentley-you name it and this one beats them all. Handles like a champ and accelerates quickly. My 25 year old Caddy can still compare favorably with the new 600 horsepower beasts on the road. This is my second Allante as I donated my first one when even the dealer couldn't fix the ABS.
Quick 'N' Classy
Rj,08/25/2018
2dr Convertible
Purchased to replace my '77 Vette... the additional room lasted 8+ years... Put her on Craigs in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Tampa recently... Have completed EVERY improved that is mechanical including New Cadillac Installed "ABS"... The specs and Pic's, are located in the aforementioned area. If it wasn't for a Deteriorating condition, She'd remain with me to the end. At 68, active, not Limber... My Diddy~Bop has become a Limp and I needed a Bigger Caddy. Took forever to find the Phase 2 Hardtop in decent condition... Remember there were only about 1900 of this year ('92) Made.... Then the Car was changed to Failure, especially mechanically... Typical Biddnizz: Get it right then change it.
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Cadillac Allante Overview

The Used 1992 Cadillac Allante is offered in the following submodels: Allante Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Cadillac Allante?

Price comparisons for Used 1992 Cadillac Allante trim styles:

  The Used 1992 Cadillac Allante Base is priced between $4,988 and$4,988 with odometer readings between 51536 and51536 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Cadillac Allantes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Cadillac Allante for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1992 Allantes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,988 and mileage as low as 51536 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Cadillac Allante.

Can't find a used 1992 Cadillac Allantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Allante for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,763.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,309.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Allante for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,013.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,255.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Cadillac Allante?

