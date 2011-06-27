Series II (1990.5 -1992) Allantes are the best value in a semi-exotic in the market. The Recaro seats have firm support and are not appreciated by the heavy-bummed gold-chained set. The handling improves dramatically by the fitment of contemporary tires and better brake pads. Fit and finish are exemplary. Make sure you bleed the Teves brake system annually. No Northstar, but much

better interior materials than the '93 version. This is a very under-rated car and reliable if mundane Cadillac drivetrain. Buy one for the price of a used Ford, and enjoy the ride. Upgrade of sound system is mandatory.