Consumer Rating
(9)
1991 Cadillac Allante Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Traction control debuts. Power latching mechanism added to manual top.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Cadillac Allante.

5(56%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.2
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great bang for buck
john,12/23/2009
Love this car because it rides like a cadillac,has a hugh trunk and not bad on gas.It's the 1st convertible i owned that i feel really good behind the wheel, not all crammed in a little box.Great bang for the buck
Excellent car for the well informed
GFattore,09/08/2005
Series II (1990.5 -1992) Allantes are the best value in a semi-exotic in the market. The Recaro seats have firm support and are not appreciated by the heavy-bummed gold-chained set. The handling improves dramatically by the fitment of contemporary tires and better brake pads. Fit and finish are exemplary. Make sure you bleed the Teves brake system annually. No Northstar, but much better interior materials than the '93 version. This is a very under-rated car and reliable if mundane Cadillac drivetrain. Buy one for the price of a used Ford, and enjoy the ride. Upgrade of sound system is mandatory.
So far ... So Good
rszymanski,07/03/2012
I picked up a red 91 Allante 1 month ago. Beautiful vehicle! Tranny slips but I knew that going in. Simply going thru the gears manually solves this issue. The exterior is stunning without being gaudy and the car still turns heads at stop signs/lights and parking lots. Driving it sparingly over the last few weeks, I find the car accelerates much better than expected but subsequently delivers less MPG than I had anticipated. I am loving this Allante!
Love this car!
Bill,08/10/2007
I purchased this car in 1997. I have pampered it, and it has met all expectations. It is a very advanced car for its year. People in traffic want to know about it. People at the gas station want to know about it. The only flaw from the factory was a slight - you can only find it if you know where to look- imperfection in the paint. I am sure that rubbing compound will remove it. Other than that, it is a terrific automobile.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Cadillac Allante Overview

The Used 1991 Cadillac Allante is offered in the following submodels: Allante Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

