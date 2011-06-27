1991 Cadillac Allante Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Traction control debuts. Power latching mechanism added to manual top.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Cadillac Allante.
Most helpful consumer reviews
john,12/23/2009
Love this car because it rides like a cadillac,has a hugh trunk and not bad on gas.It's the 1st convertible i owned that i feel really good behind the wheel, not all crammed in a little box.Great bang for the buck
GFattore,09/08/2005
Series II (1990.5 -1992) Allantes are the best value in a semi-exotic in the market. The Recaro seats have firm support and are not appreciated by the heavy-bummed gold-chained set. The handling improves dramatically by the fitment of contemporary tires and better brake pads. Fit and finish are exemplary. Make sure you bleed the Teves brake system annually. No Northstar, but much better interior materials than the '93 version. This is a very under-rated car and reliable if mundane Cadillac drivetrain. Buy one for the price of a used Ford, and enjoy the ride. Upgrade of sound system is mandatory.
rszymanski,07/03/2012
I picked up a red 91 Allante 1 month ago. Beautiful vehicle! Tranny slips but I knew that going in. Simply going thru the gears manually solves this issue. The exterior is stunning without being gaudy and the car still turns heads at stop signs/lights and parking lots. Driving it sparingly over the last few weeks, I find the car accelerates much better than expected but subsequently delivers less MPG than I had anticipated. I am loving this Allante!
Bill,08/10/2007
I purchased this car in 1997. I have pampered it, and it has met all expectations. It is a very advanced car for its year. People in traffic want to know about it. People at the gas station want to know about it. The only flaw from the factory was a slight - you can only find it if you know where to look- imperfection in the paint. I am sure that rubbing compound will remove it. Other than that, it is a terrific automobile.
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
