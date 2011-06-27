Used 1992 Cadillac Allante Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Measurements
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight3552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width73.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • White Metallic
  • Burgundy Metallic
  • Pearl Red Metallic
  • Red
  • Pearl Flax Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Opaque White
