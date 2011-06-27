  1. Home
1990 Cadillac Allante Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

CD player is standard, as is Natural Beige interior color.

Most helpful consumer reviews

You should know...
craigster,12/16/2008
Besides being an obsolete car and no longer supported by GM for many parts, my Allante was not very good. Until the Northstar engine, in the last model year, the performance was very weak for a V8. It has consistent and continuing problems with its electrical and braking systems (anti-lock accumulator). When I did need a part (like a key which was previously mentioned by another owner) it was hard to get as well. As many have said, I loved the look of this car and thought it would be a collectible - but it is not. It is basically an orphaned model which GM would rather forget they ever made. So I am now trying to unload it but with little success. Just some words to the wise, folks.
My Dream Car
Blue Skies,10/17/2003
I remember seeing an Allante several year's ago, "What was that?" it made my head turn. 7 years later I could afford to buy my dream car at a Kia dealer with brand new cars selling for $8K. Who would buy a 10 year old car for $16K? Ha! No one knew a diamond in the rough! All the bells and whistles in a convertible disquised under the hard top! With a 3 year warranty it's been worth every penny on a sunny Seattle day (yes, rain too!) I've now extended the warranty for another two more years! How many cars out there can have such luxury/affordability as a teenager of 13? I'm contemplating selling it, but every time I look around nothing can compare!
Fun Cadillac
DAMON,08/26/2005
The Allante is a unique car and a lot of fun to drive. The Italian body is timeless and looks just as good today as it did 15 years ago. The car needs to pampered, yet I drive my almost every day. Not unusual to get over 21 mpg in combination of highway and city driving.
Great Cruiser
RandyMan,06/12/2008
A wonderful Sunday cruiser. You really appreciate this vehicle on the highway, comfortable for over 6 footers and good mileage too! It's a steal for a rare, unique convertible.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Cadillac Allante features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
