Besides being an obsolete car and no longer supported by GM for many parts, my Allante was not very good. Until the Northstar engine, in the last model year, the performance was very weak for a V8. It has consistent and continuing problems with its electrical and braking systems (anti-lock accumulator). When I did need a part (like a key which was previously mentioned by another owner) it was hard to get as well. As many have said, I loved the look of this car and thought it would be a collectible - but it is not. It is basically an orphaned model which GM would rather forget they ever made. So I am now trying to unload it but with little success. Just some words to the wise, folks.

