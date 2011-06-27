1990 Cadillac Allante Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,074 - $4,455
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
CD player is standard, as is Natural Beige interior color.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
craigster,12/16/2008
Besides being an obsolete car and no longer supported by GM for many parts, my Allante was not very good. Until the Northstar engine, in the last model year, the performance was very weak for a V8. It has consistent and continuing problems with its electrical and braking systems (anti-lock accumulator). When I did need a part (like a key which was previously mentioned by another owner) it was hard to get as well. As many have said, I loved the look of this car and thought it would be a collectible - but it is not. It is basically an orphaned model which GM would rather forget they ever made. So I am now trying to unload it but with little success. Just some words to the wise, folks.
Blue Skies,10/17/2003
I remember seeing an Allante several year's ago, "What was that?" it made my head turn. 7 years later I could afford to buy my dream car at a Kia dealer with brand new cars selling for $8K. Who would buy a 10 year old car for $16K? Ha! No one knew a diamond in the rough! All the bells and whistles in a convertible disquised under the hard top! With a 3 year warranty it's been worth every penny on a sunny Seattle day (yes, rain too!) I've now extended the warranty for another two more years! How many cars out there can have such luxury/affordability as a teenager of 13? I'm contemplating selling it, but every time I look around nothing can compare!
DAMON,08/26/2005
The Allante is a unique car and a lot of fun to drive. The Italian body is timeless and looks just as good today as it did 15 years ago. The car needs to pampered, yet I drive my almost every day. Not unusual to get over 21 mpg in combination of highway and city driving.
RandyMan,06/12/2008
A wonderful Sunday cruiser. You really appreciate this vehicle on the highway, comfortable for over 6 footers and good mileage too! It's a steal for a rare, unique convertible.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
