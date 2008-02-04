Used 1993 Cadillac Allante
This is an update of my November, 2017 update of a review. My Allante now is 25 years old and I still love it. I recently changed some oil cooler lines that were getting soft after 25 years. Other than that and keeping up with oil changes, tires and battery. I just drive it and enjoy it. It runs and looks great. I continue to enjoy driving it. It remains is one of the most comfortable two-seat convertibles I have ever driven, especially the '93 model which has plush seats instead of the narrow and hard seats in earlier Allantes. I have owned an Allante since 1991. I loved my '91 Allante, but wanted the more comfortable seats and Northstar engine in the '93. I am glad I bought the '93 and feel happy every time I drive it. I am quite tall and the car is one of the few two-seat convertibles that actually fits and is comfortable. This year, I finally had the local Cadillac dealer remove the engine and re-seal everything. The car had some oil leaks and I wanted them stopped. The dealer did a fantastic job and the car does not leak anywhere. The engine still will redline in the first three gears and probably would redline in fourth gear if I had a place to legally go that fast. I love the sound of the Northstar engine when it revs. The car is a delight to drive on long trips and is very fast and stable. It is a great touring car with a large trunk for luggage. I am very strict about following Cadillac's recommend maintenance schedule and change the brake fluid, oil and anti-freeze as recommended in the manual. Other than a few minor maintenance items (replace the CD player, radio power antenna, trunk pull-down motor and replacing the two small convertible boot cover struts, the car has required no major maintenance and is extremely reliable. The car is a classic, understated beauty that continues to get many compliments, even though it now is almost 25 years old. The paint still looks like new and the leather is soft and free of cracks. I am impressed with how well the car has held up. I have several other custom and antique cars, but the Allante remains my favorite to drive. Other than initially learning how to open and close the convertible top, the car is very straight forward to operate. I read some complaints about the convertible top, but I have never found it to be a problem. Just follow the directions in the owner's manual and it works as advertised. A power top would have been nice, but it was not offered. I love the Northstar engine. It has lots of torque and power. The engine pulls hard up to redline and sounds great. I can think of nothing that I do not like about the Allante. The Allante Club is active and has local, regional and national events. The club provides good contacts and information about keeping these cars up. Most needed parts are readily available from Dick Hussey at Allante Source in Florida. Dick knows everything about Allantes and is always helpful. He has most parts you will ever need. Dick is a great guy to deal with. The '93 Allante is a wonderful car and I intend to keep it as long as I can drive. I believe the allante will be a more collectible car in a few years and people will be sorry they did not buy one when they could get it at a good price. Buy one and enjoy it.
I ordered a brand new black 1990 and loved it! thought I would order a 1994 but when I learned "93" would be the last year I ordered the "Pearl Red" just like the Indy Pace car. I am a female that is a car nut. I wash my cars by hand and do excellent preventative maintenance on them. I have a second car for the last 10 years which has saved mileage on my "93". I have virtually no problems except the CD player no longer plays and a problem when I lock it from the inside passenger door upon re-entry with the key the alarm goes off so I get out and lock it and unlock using the key.
I was looking for a used corvette when I found this car. First of all, a very nice one is hard to find and they only made 960 of these and 1993 was the only year for the northstar and the only year for the polo green color. Most people have never seen this car. Second, I would like to know where you can buy a Cadillac 2 seat convertible, like new, with 60K on it for 12K. This car cost over 62K and is an absolute blast to drive and turns heads everywhere I go. Not one problem with it after driven for 10K miles. If you can find one, buy it. I will never sell mine.
Have had mine since Jan/2001. I knew the 93 was special w/the Northstar system. It has always been a pleasure to drive...and I drive hard and agressive and the car takes it all and askes for more. Power, handeling matches a Corvette. Styling is and always will be timeless, thanks to Pinnin Farina. I am amazed how cheaply they're selling for these days. As much of a headache this car is, I'd have seller's remorse if I got rid of it. But the cost & frequency of repair has exceeded the amount I paid for this car. Quirks abound! Yet this car will get very collectible at some point. Just don't know when. But it's a Caddy w/Italian styling, power and it IS a roadster!
|2dr Convertible
N/A
|MPG
|13 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|295 hp @ 6000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Is the Cadillac Allante a good car?
Is the Cadillac Allante reliable?
Is the 1993 Cadillac Allante a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Cadillac Allante?
The least-expensive 1993 Cadillac Allante is the 1993 Cadillac Allante 2dr Convertible.
What are the different models of Cadillac Allante?
Used 1993 Cadillac Allante Overview
The Used 1993 Cadillac Allante is offered in the following submodels: Allante Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.
What do people think of the 1993 Cadillac Allante?
Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Allante 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Cadillac Allante and all model years in our database.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Cadillac Allante?
Which 1993 Cadillac Allantes are available in my area?
Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Cadillac Allante.
Can't find a new 1993 Cadillac Allantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac Allante for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,273.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,598.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Cadillac Allante?
Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
