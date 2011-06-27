Used 1994 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews

Jims Review Bucky , 11/09/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased brand new from show room in 1994. Ben a really good running car.Have around 66000 miles on it now.Had some electrical problems in it 3 years ago.Gas milage is a big plus for this veichle. no rust at all on it yet of course I keep it waxed..Ill drive it till it dies on me.. Report Abuse

She gets me there & back! Lil' Bobby , 02/22/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car to last a year. When purchased, she had about 188,000 miles and needed a little work. She needed need brakes, calipers, the whole bit. Next, were the wheel hub assembly. I hope to keep this car for a while. It runs great. I will hope to clean up the interior with new seats, ceiling frabric, and transmission overall and fix oil leakages. Report Abuse

Love my car Monika Wilson , 11/22/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have only had this car for a few months but I have to say that I love it. I have had a problem with the driver side window but that I can live with. I bought this car from a private owner that took great care of it. So far it has been dependable and a joy to drive. No complaints. Report Abuse

GM missed the boat budeth , 05/16/2013 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I keep up with regular maintenance such as fluid changes on time and tune ups. Its a decent riding car when everything is working at the same time, but unfotunately, that is hardly ever the case. Brakes pads, and rotors wear out super fast, tcc solenoid for trans is always failing and is a nightmare to change, poors weather seals leave car flooded during hard rain, ignotion coil covers failed about every 2 months(sometimes more), electical issues all the time, window motors and regulators fail often, headlight/turn switch issues constantly. Just a poor excuse for a car. Nothing is easy to work on with this beast. Only plus is the comfortable front seats and soft touch interior. Never again! Report Abuse