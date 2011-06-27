Used 1993 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews

unstoppable mickey , 11/16/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this car I bought it for $900.00 and it is running strong. We just had a small mishap with the fan. Other than that I couldn't ask for anything more cozy and smooth riding. Report Abuse

Great 1st Car-10th Anniversary emario18 , 08/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A GREAT 1st/RELIABLE CAR Quite a spacious interior-has made moving in and out of apartments much much easier. It also HANDLES WELL & drives smoothly especially considering it's coming up on it's 10th Anniversary. The WEIGHT & SIZE of the vehicle are a (+). These are the reasons why we 1st chose the Skylark. Along with good power needed for strong winters-the car is sizeable enough to protect inexperienced 1st drivers-like me. She starts with no problem-and still gets me where I need to go with ease. If you have the chance to pick up a 92- 96 Skylark they appear to me to be running for great values.

Used 1993 Buick Skylark 4-door dogeye , 04/14/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful When I bought this Buick in 1998, it had about 60,000 miles on it. It is now 2003, and I have only had to take it to the shop ONE time. This car just keeps on running without missing a beat. I've owned Chevys, Olds, Fords... the Buick is the best-made family car in America. Have your car checked over when you buy it at the shop, and get them to look at the headlight switch in the steering column; mine failed. Change hoses regularly.