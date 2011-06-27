Used 1991 Buick Riviera Coupe Consumer Reviews

Strong engine and power train jph , 12/31/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My 1991 Buik Riveria was a strong engine powered car. I enjoyed driving it in the big city and the open country side. The Riveria was very quick at taking off at lights, leaving camaros and grand prix in the dust!! I had no major problems with the car untill it reached the age of 12. Maybe luck or just a good built car,I still enjoyed riding and driving in my riveria.The highway was great, since I could cruise at 80mph without a bit of worry. The car turned over great in the cold, no matter how cold the tempature was. I will miss you, but life moves on. Report Abuse

Luv it so much, I bought another1 w5243 , 07/09/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I was never 1 to be what i callld a luxury car person, but I been hooked on it since i bought my 91 2years ago. This car has it all. Its a solid vehicle that gives you the (classy look), with a powerful enough engine and smooth transmission to give you the sporty feel.Other than the wear and tear that Ive put on it, Wearable parts(brakes, battery, tune up items, and a cuple extra parts due to my own mishapps I really dont recall haveing to ever fix anything on---yes I did, the crankshaft sensor. Report Abuse

A Great Buy varix77 , 06/01/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This Riviera is by far the best buy I have made to date.The car has great acceleration along with great style and quality.I suggest this car for anyone who loves a smooth ride with added style. Report Abuse