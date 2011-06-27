  1. Home
Used 2012 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.6
9 reviews
Buick Regal Eassist - Great car so far

whittonm, 06/03/2012
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Have owned this car for 2 months and can report that it does meet the gas mileage specs if you are light on the gas pedal. In addition, the interior is very nicely done, the climate control is excellent, and the seats are great. Exterior styling is also excellent, with many positive comments. I bought this car becauseI could not find a Lexus, Acura, or similar with good styling, good mileage, and a reasonable price.

GM has no concern for quality

gwsf, 10/19/2012
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Great driving, comfortable car with loads of features. Problem is the lack of quality control at the production plant. Car came with some minor paint imperfections, side mirror and window molding installed incorrectly, and not to mention the front fender and trunk lid having large gaps. GM did have the dealer,Todd Wenzel Buick repair the paint and the window molding. I now have a new car that has mis-matched paint, tape lines and sanding marks that can be seen through the paint, expected and was promised better. Three trips to the body shop and hours on the phone, car still looks like a terrible. GM is not interested in quality at this point and are unwilling to stand behind their product!

Regal 12

p barboto, 05/13/2016
Premium 1 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Minor issues that the dealer took care off At 60000 miles the seal on my transmission went bad There is a disturbing noise when i go up a hill and the dealer can't diagnose, very fustrating

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I grade it a B+

grandcentral, 05/30/2014
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I'm about to wrap up my 24-month lease. For the most part, I'm happy. What they say about this Regal (nee Opel Insignia) being unlike Buicks of lore is true. Handling is precise, ride is firm (in a good way), interior design is clean, all very European. And it looks fantastic, especially with the 18" or 19" rims. Content is good too, for the price. Now, the issues: first, the mileage for the eAssist hybrid I have is WAY overstated - I drive 70% highway and never get more than 24 MPGs. Lack of power and harshness in non-Turbo engines is noticable. Quality control still has a way to go, e.g. paint flaws & loose trim. If I had gotten the turbo or GS, I'd rate it a solid A. With the hybrid, B+.

Watch out

John Person, 12/29/2016
Premium 2 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Overall a nice driving experience but had lot of trouble with this car. Recall, wheel bearing going in less than 60,000 miles and the dealership could never fix the problems with the front seat. Brought it in 5 times and it never worked right. I had problems with the lumbar support, when they fixed that the seat heater didn't work. Brought it back and they said it was fixed but it still didn't work. Each time I brought it in I had to make a new appointment so they could "send it out." Long story short the dealership could not make it function and GM would not let me take it anywhere else since eventually the warranty expired. This will be my last GM for a while. By the way, once I sold the car I could still open locks, start vehicle, etc. since it was still connected to my smart phone. Beware the "internet of things" and whatever you have connected to the internet. This is a big security risk of these vehicle.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
