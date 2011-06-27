Used 1994 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews

I've had my '94 Regal for about 2 years now (about 30,000 miles). It currenlty has 125,000 miles with no major issues in its past. The 3800 engine is rock solid, as is the 4T60-E automatic transmission. I have only performed basic maintenance on this vehicle. It will get 31-32 MPG on the highway. In combined city/hwy, I average around 24 mpg. The guage cluster is kinda funky, but you get used to it. The interior is holding up well with surprisingly few rattles. The paint is another story though. Typical trunk paint peeling. But, it's a commuter car, no big deal.

Itamar2000 , 01/04/2007

This Regal Limited has great style and its exterior design still looks contemporary and elegant as compared to other Buick models from the same year. The interior is very well equipped. It is extremely comfortable for an average family of four members or for a college student looking for reliability and dependability. It is by no means a gas saver since it is factory equipped with a V6 3.8TL engine, but if you can afford the gas prices you won't be disappointed with its performance. Although, slightly sluggish at pick up, once you get it rolling it drives smoothly and quietly. This is the first time I own a Buick and I do not regret my decision to buy the vehicle.