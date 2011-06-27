Used 1994 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent Value
I've had my '94 Regal for about 2 years now (about 30,000 miles). It currenlty has 125,000 miles with no major issues in its past. The 3800 engine is rock solid, as is the 4T60-E automatic transmission. I have only performed basic maintenance on this vehicle. It will get 31-32 MPG on the highway. In combined city/hwy, I average around 24 mpg. The guage cluster is kinda funky, but you get used to it. The interior is holding up well with surprisingly few rattles. The paint is another story though. Typical trunk paint peeling. But, it's a commuter car, no big deal.
1994 Regal Limited Sedan
This Regal Limited has great style and its exterior design still looks contemporary and elegant as compared to other Buick models from the same year. The interior is very well equipped. It is extremely comfortable for an average family of four members or for a college student looking for reliability and dependability. It is by no means a gas saver since it is factory equipped with a V6 3.8TL engine, but if you can afford the gas prices you won't be disappointed with its performance. Although, slightly sluggish at pick up, once you get it rolling it drives smoothly and quietly. This is the first time I own a Buick and I do not regret my decision to buy the vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 1994 Buick Regal Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner