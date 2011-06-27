Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback GS Consumer Reviews
GS must stand for Great Specs!
Wanted a sporty fun 4-door since my grandkids' car seats wouldn't go in the back of my previous coupe. The GS is a blast to drive. At 6'2" tall, I have trouble getting comfortable in many cars but the GS has the best seats of any car I've ever ridden in. Heated, ventilated, multi-chamber lumbar, thigh extender, adjustable side bolster, and massaging features are topped off with a very wide range of positions forward/backwards/reclining. The 4 door hatchback configuration allows the rear seats to fold flat with room to put a bicycle in back (try that with any other 4 door). The heads-up display not only shows the cruise set speed and current adaptive cruising speed it also can show: navigation directions, phone caller ID, radio station/song, and more. The V6 uses regular fuel and the AWD system makes this a sure footed car that goes wherever you want it to go. The lane keeping feature also keeps the car from going where you don't want it to go such as off the road or into another lane as it provides resistance into the steering wheel. So far the 6 month wait for this car to arrive at the dealership has been worth it. All that and about 30 MPG on the highway. It has a few areas where GM got cheap like the sunglasses holder and sun visors, but I have had no quality issues with the vehicle.
A car for those who think young
Don't want or need an suv or truck. The Buick Regal GS is a great car for people who want something that you rarely{I really mean rarely} see on the road. Even the other Regal models are scarce on the road. I haven't seen any model Regal let alone the GS. The interior is sporty and up level. Leather back rubbing front seats keeps you comfortable. The Infotainment center took time to understand everything it can do. But may favorite is the BOSE radio and speaker combined with SXM and you have a concert every time you drive the car. The Regal GS comes standard with all wheel drive. Our car is black on black. The black paint is metallic . The car has that edgy look to it. You can't go wrong with a GS or other Regal models. Drive one and you will see what I mean.
They do not support Buick Vehicles any more
My parents purchased a brand new 2018 Buick Regal in June of 2019. They had it 10 weeks when my father struck a deer. There was minor damage to the headlight and fender. The car has now been in the shop for 20 weeks (Since September 13). It is not the shop's fault. GM is not making replacement parts for their vehicles. We now have 4 different dealerships searching the country for the replacement part. It is the right front headlight. This should be a VERY common part. They have had to juggle their now 1 car for almost 6 months with both of them working. My mother cried last night. They JUST PURCHASED THE CAR. They have to make payments every month. but do not have the car. It has likely also depreciated $5,000 in value while sitting at the shop. If this is how GM Treats their customers then DO NOT BUY FROM THEM. BY the way Between my parents, siblings, and their souses they drive 12 GM vehicles most of which were purchased new. This may be then end of that.
