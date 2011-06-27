Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback GS Consumer Reviews

GS must stand for Great Specs! Dave Schaller , 09/04/2018 GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Wanted a sporty fun 4-door since my grandkids' car seats wouldn't go in the back of my previous coupe. The GS is a blast to drive. At 6'2" tall, I have trouble getting comfortable in many cars but the GS has the best seats of any car I've ever ridden in. Heated, ventilated, multi-chamber lumbar, thigh extender, adjustable side bolster, and massaging features are topped off with a very wide range of positions forward/backwards/reclining. The 4 door hatchback configuration allows the rear seats to fold flat with room to put a bicycle in back (try that with any other 4 door). The heads-up display not only shows the cruise set speed and current adaptive cruising speed it also can show: navigation directions, phone caller ID, radio station/song, and more. The V6 uses regular fuel and the AWD system makes this a sure footed car that goes wherever you want it to go. The lane keeping feature also keeps the car from going where you don't want it to go such as off the road or into another lane as it provides resistance into the steering wheel. So far the 6 month wait for this car to arrive at the dealership has been worth it. All that and about 30 MPG on the highway. It has a few areas where GM got cheap like the sunglasses holder and sun visors, but I have had no quality issues with the vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A car for those who think young Photoman63 , 11/27/2018 GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Don't want or need an suv or truck. The Buick Regal GS is a great car for people who want something that you rarely{I really mean rarely} see on the road. Even the other Regal models are scarce on the road. I haven't seen any model Regal let alone the GS. The interior is sporty and up level. Leather back rubbing front seats keeps you comfortable. The Infotainment center took time to understand everything it can do. But may favorite is the BOSE radio and speaker combined with SXM and you have a concert every time you drive the car. The Regal GS comes standard with all wheel drive. Our car is black on black. The black paint is metallic . The car has that edgy look to it. You can't go wrong with a GS or other Regal models. Drive one and you will see what I mean. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse