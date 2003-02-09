Used 1991 Buick Reatta for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1990 Buick Reatta for your consideration. It is powered by a 3.8L V6 motor which sends all 165 horsepower to the front wheels through an automatic transmission. This vehicle was repainted in a wonderful burgundy metallic and sports metallic gold pinstripes. Complementing the paint is a clean tan soft top that can be lowered to make for an awesome top-down driving experience. Inside this Reatta is a tan leather interior which in exceptional condition and has many luxurious comfort features. Highlights include power seats, power steering, cruise control, power mirrors, a “space-age” looking digital gauge cluster, and many more. The Reatta is the first Buick to be advertised as a two-seater since the Model 46 in 1940! It was a handmade luxury sports coupe produced in Lansing, MI from 1988-1991. It sported its own unique body style and was crafted with an attention to hand finishing uncommon for a mass-produced automobile. The assembly was performed at a small series of craft stations, each with a specialized team of workers, rather than a conventional assembly line. After a team had completed their portion of the assembly, the car would be moved by robots to the next station in the series. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1990 Buick Reatta .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4EC33C0LB907212

Stock: B3212 G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

