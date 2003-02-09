Used 1991 Buick Reatta for Sale Near Me

2 listings
  • 1991 Buick Reatta
    used

    1991 Buick Reatta

    58,001 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,998

  • 1990 Buick Reatta
    used

    1990 Buick Reatta

    63,428 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Reatta

Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Buick Reatta 89 Coupe
Tom Thomas,09/02/2003
Everything worked when I got the car, and there have been only minor glitches. Rides very quietly but handles well. Sound quality of upscale cassette deck and radio w touch screen great. Touch controls are simple and fun to operate. Gas mileage quickly improved after first month of real driving, to where 28 highway, 19 city is common, and on 87 octane. GM 3800 engine more than adequate on light car. Build quality and paint are fantastic as it was practically a hand made car. About the only thing I fault on this car is that the brakes seem a little weak, and they have been inspected bled etc.
