This is my second Reatta. The first was an 89 coupe purchased with 40000 miles on it. It now has 200000 on it and is still ready for cross country touring. The 91 convertible has been trouble free and driven every day for nearly 100000 miles. The only critism is that the motors that operate the headlamps tend to wear at about 100000 miles and are expensive to replace. Both cars still generate "neat car" comments from young and old. Repairs and maintenence are no different nor any more costly than any other GM car. They do however seem to be less frequent. If my garage was big enough I might try to find another one and start a real collection!!!

Read more