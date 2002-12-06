Used 1991 Buick Reatta
Everything worked when I got the car, and there have been only minor glitches. Rides very quietly but handles well. Sound quality of upscale cassette deck and radio w touch screen great. Touch controls are simple and fun to operate. Gas mileage quickly improved after first month of real driving, to where 28 highway, 19 city is common, and on 87 octane. GM 3800 engine more than adequate on light car. Build quality and paint are fantastic as it was practically a hand made car. About the only thing I fault on this car is that the brakes seem a little weak, and they have been inspected bled etc.
I purchased this vehicle in the spring of 2000. At the time it had 110,000 miles on it. It ran and drove as great as it looked. However, being an avid automotive DYI nut, I replaced all shocks/struts, breaks, H2O hoses, water pump, and tune-up items. I have enjoyed over 5,000 trouble free miles since and expect many 10ths of thousand more. Interior space is very generous and the trunk will hold more then enough luggages for any trip planed. This car is truly a well kept secret. I time its true spot in Buick history will be recognized. If you are fortunate enough to purchase one of these hand crafted Buicks, be prepared for a lot of attention from strangers young and old, male and female.
This is my second Reatta. The first was an 89 coupe purchased with 40000 miles on it. It now has 200000 on it and is still ready for cross country touring. The 91 convertible has been trouble free and driven every day for nearly 100000 miles. The only critism is that the motors that operate the headlamps tend to wear at about 100000 miles and are expensive to replace. Both cars still generate "neat car" comments from young and old. Repairs and maintenence are no different nor any more costly than any other GM car. They do however seem to be less frequent. If my garage was big enough I might try to find another one and start a real collection!!!
|2dr Convertible
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Used 1991 Buick Reatta Overview
The Used 1991 Buick Reatta is offered in the following submodels: Reatta Coupe, Reatta Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1991 Buick Reatta?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 Buick Reatta and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 Reatta 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1991 Reatta.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1991 Buick Reatta and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1991 Reatta featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
