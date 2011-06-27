Used 2007 Buick Rainier SUV Consumer Reviews
2007 RANIER
I think this is a very under-rated SUV. It is so much nicer than the Envoy which is more popular. Very quiet and the fuel economy is about like everything else.
Great Value and Under-Rated by Editors
With over 17,000 miles on my Rainier, there have been zero problems with the vehicle. I purchased the Rainier because the seats in my 2004 LeSabre were so uncomfortable my wife could not ride in it for any distance, even though we had zero problems with it over 85,000 miles and still experienced 32 mpg on the highway and 22 in my commute to work. The Rainier's ride is great, wind noise in minimal, seating comfort is perfect (I'm 6'4" and my wife is 5'6"), and the towing and carrying flexibility are outstanding. While the mpg averages are less than the LeSabre, I still average slightly over 22 mpg on the highway and a little over 15 mpg commuting to work. This was Buick's best kept secret!
Buick Enthusiast
Smooth and quiet ride, just what you would expect from Buick. The features of am import luxury car in an SUV.
Not a quiet cabin ride
The 2004 Rainier that I had rode a lot quietier. This 2007 has a wind noise starting at 35 mph and gets louder. I have had it back to 2 different dealers for this problem as suggested by GM motors. They can doing nothing at this time because of no recalls or service bulletins. It seems to me that it is the door seals on the back. Sounds like the back window is open a little on both sides
A Pleasurable and Performing SUV
Have been incredibly pleased with all aspects of this SUV. The smooth and quiet of the ride are not like an SUV. Plenty of power in the I-6. Dollar value was outstanding. It is unfortunate that Buick is not continuing the Rainier.
