Estimated values
2005 Buick Rainier CXL AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,245
|$3,173
|$3,665
|Clean
|$2,060
|$2,909
|$3,361
|Average
|$1,689
|$2,379
|$2,751
|Rough
|$1,318
|$1,850
|$2,142
Estimated values
2005 Buick Rainier CXL Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,199
|$3,067
|$3,526
|Clean
|$2,018
|$2,811
|$3,233
|Average
|$1,655
|$2,299
|$2,647
|Rough
|$1,292
|$1,788
|$2,060