Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews
Favorite car to date
Since i've owned this car i have done routine maintenance. i have had no problems with reliability. i have over 180,000 miles on the car, the 3.8L supercharged motor runs strong and gets great gas mileage. 32+mpg highway and in the city with traffic i can still get 23/25mpg. its a full size car that fits 6 people with every option.
Best Car to Date
I purchased my second 1999 Park Ave after trading in my first 99 for a 2004 Grand Prix. While the Grand Prix is sporty, it doesn't hold a candle to the size, ride, mpg and trouble free driving I have experienced with the Park Avenue. I routinely get over 30 mpg on the highway and over 20 mpg in the city, that is better than my 4 cylinder pick up truck! I purchase my current Buick with 57,000 miles on it and now have over 112,000 and have only had to perform routine maintenance on the vehicle. It is a comfortable, reliable ride that I never get tired of. I also have a 2007 Lucerne, but as nice as it is, I prefer my Park Ave and will replace it with another when the time comes.
Great Family Car
I bought my Park Ave used with 40K miles. This car is by far the best full size car I have ever owned. It is reliable as it is comfortable. In the past 60K miles, I have not had to replace anything major on the car. The 3.8 L engine is easy on gas and provides adequate power in typical driving conditions. The only negative I have experienced with the car is that the front brakes require above average maintenance. Overall, a small price to pay. The trunk space exceeds the available storage of a Pathfinder or Explorer (with the second row seat up). This is the vehicle of choice for my family vacations. My young son fittingly calls our Park Ave "The Comfy Car".
Love at first drive!!!
I've had this car for a week now with 123,227 miles on it and i'm in love with it. The ride is better that most european cars i've had before. I'm a sales man so i drive arround a lot and this car makes me enjoy the road more each time i drive it. It's very good on the gas too and fits all my family comfortably. All it needs is a good paint job and it will look like new!!!
Luxury's best value
The electronics will go out on you and expect to pay a few hundred to fix (rear defrost, seat adjuster). As everyone says, 30+ mpg highway (I once averaged over 38 on a 150 mile trip!) but in the city it's a dog, I'll get anywhere from 13-21 in the city. I think it looks great, and the sound system is amazing. Buy it if you want to be spoiled without burning a hole in your wallet.
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner