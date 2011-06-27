Used 2003 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

my favorite car to date carrjm13 , 09/25/2010 25 of 25 people found this review helpful upon my purchase, I've very pleased with the car. I'm the third owner and currently the car has 147,826 miles with no reports of dissatisfaction. I accumulate about 66 miles on average in daily usage and get a very respectable 28.0 mpg city/hwy. No rattles/squeaks to report and amazingly, all original equipment work without flaws. Even the leather upholstery has remained soft and no cracks/tears. I have a few minor grips; the lighting in the engine bay and trunk is very dim, and after so many years, the moulding of the rt. side of dashboard and lt. side has separated due to hot interior, attributed to no ventilation. I've leave windows cracked open and the separation has ceased. Report Abuse

Got it used at a steal!!!! Mike , 03/03/2009 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car after I totaled my Mazda Protege. This is the first full sized car that I have ever owned. Everything else has been a compact or sub-compact, so the difference is amazing. The ride is smooth and quiet. The interior features are laid out perfectly for ease of use. I can fit a car seat in the back and still have room for 4 people without having to scrunch. Once I got over the 'old man' mystique of a Buick- I fell in love with it.

It's a tank! Tim , 08/11/2016 Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Got this for my daughter's first car. It's old, It's big (inside). She already had 1 accident and a couple hundred put it back on the road. The stereo sounds great. seats are showing their age (support wise) but the leather is in good shape. Trunk is huge. I'd buy another. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent Sam , 01/08/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I can drive the 70MPH speed limit to a city 100 miles away, do some driving around in the city and return home averaging 28-29 MPG. I think this is great for a car of this size. Very comfortable ride also.