Used 2003 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews
my favorite car to date
upon my purchase, I've very pleased with the car. I'm the third owner and currently the car has 147,826 miles with no reports of dissatisfaction. I accumulate about 66 miles on average in daily usage and get a very respectable 28.0 mpg city/hwy. No rattles/squeaks to report and amazingly, all original equipment work without flaws. Even the leather upholstery has remained soft and no cracks/tears. I have a few minor grips; the lighting in the engine bay and trunk is very dim, and after so many years, the moulding of the rt. side of dashboard and lt. side has separated due to hot interior, attributed to no ventilation. I've leave windows cracked open and the separation has ceased.
Got it used at a steal!!!!
I bought this car after I totaled my Mazda Protege. This is the first full sized car that I have ever owned. Everything else has been a compact or sub-compact, so the difference is amazing. The ride is smooth and quiet. The interior features are laid out perfectly for ease of use. I can fit a car seat in the back and still have room for 4 people without having to scrunch. Once I got over the 'old man' mystique of a Buick- I fell in love with it.
It's a tank!
Got this for my daughter's first car. It's old, It's big (inside). She already had 1 accident and a couple hundred put it back on the road. The stereo sounds great. seats are showing their age (support wise) but the leather is in good shape. Trunk is huge. I'd buy another.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent
I can drive the 70MPH speed limit to a city 100 miles away, do some driving around in the city and return home averaging 28-29 MPG. I think this is great for a car of this size. Very comfortable ride also.
2003 lesabre reliability
The only repair's I've required is to replace two motor mounts on the left front. My heating system is not working properly. When it is very warm on the drivers side, it tends to be cool on the passenger side but was told that it is a $600.00 expense to repair. It is not a serious matter so I have no intention on fixing the situation. 115,000 miles on the car 31,000 miles on the current tires and still it does not require a Front End Alignment. This car has never had one! Love the rascal.
