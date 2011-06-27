Used 2002 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

I got my LeSabre from a great-grandma who had stopped driving in 2012 and had put only 39,000 miles on it. Despite it's "fuddy duddy" image it has been a great car. Its very roomy, actually gets decent gas mileage on the highway (mid-upper 20's?) and makes for a good road tripping car. With the exception of one additional window that had to get fixed, and one that may stop working at some point, it has had no significant issues. Of course as the car aged normal wear and tear started costing me as things started needing to be replaced.

Jay , 04/30/2017 Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)

16 of 17 people found this review helpful

While I have never had a complaint with any General Motors vehicle owned by me in the past, without doubt my 2002 Buick LeSabre has been the most reliable automobile ever owned by me. I purchased it in February 2014 for $5,000 with approximately 86,000 miles on the odometer; and I now have approximately 223,000 miles showing on the odometer. In 27,000 miles this vehicle will exceed the "Quarter Million Mile" threshold. In January 2018 I needed to install a Jasper re-built transmission (181,000 miles on the odometer), but the engine runs as strong as ever without any need for overhaul. I change the engine oil/filter and rotate the tires every 3,000 miles. I change the spark plugs and wires very 100,000 miles. I use Valvoline's standard (10W-30) oil which is considerably less expensive than synthetic oil now required in modern vehicles; the engine has a cast iron block thereby alleviating need for the plastic "under motor protection" panel; and according to my records (which I religiously maintain) the four General Tires which were installed back in October 2014 now have approximately 120,000 miles use! I use regular grade "Top Tier" fuel and average 22 mpg. The acceleration is most acceptable; and while my wife's previous Volkswagen Jetta TDI and current Honda CR-V have better handling, I cannot say that the Buick's ability to tackle curves is any way unacceptable. Most importantly, the exterior of the car remains unblemished and without rust; the interior leather seats have not cracked or faded; and the dashboard controls and gauges remain easily visible and accessible. It is a proven work horse, and I can only hope (and reasonably expect) Buick is continuing the same quality in its current production models. I will not soon know, of course, since I have no plans to sell my 17 year old sedan.