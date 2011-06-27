  1. Home
Used 2002 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 LeSabre
4.4
63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My LeSabre Story

buickowner2013, 11/08/2013
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I got my LeSabre from a great-grandma who had stopped driving in 2012 and had put only 39,000 miles on it. Despite it's "fuddy duddy" image it has been a great car. Its very roomy, actually gets decent gas mileage on the highway (mid-upper 20's?) and makes for a good road tripping car. With the exception of one additional window that had to get fixed, and one that may stop working at some point, it has had no significant issues. Of course as the car aged normal wear and tear started costing me as things started needing to be replaced.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Greatest Car I Ever Owned

Norm Hradec, 09/04/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Buicks best year for overall safety, reliability, comfort and operating cost. Car now has 220,000 miles on it and still performs like new.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Two Months of Complete Satisfaction

Scott F. Rosenberg, 03/02/2002
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I replaced a Buick Park Avenue with a Le Sabre Limited two months ago. Only option is 16 inch wheels. It's a couple of years newer design. Not one problem or complaint so far. Yesterday I drove 380 miles roundtrip to see a Spring Training Baseball Game. We were extremely comfortable cruising most of the time at 75 MPH. Only used 3/4 tank of gas (29.5 miles per gallon burning 87 octane gas). Very pleased to say the least!

Still In Love With My Buick

Jay, 04/30/2017
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

While I have never had a complaint with any General Motors vehicle owned by me in the past, without doubt my 2002 Buick LeSabre has been the most reliable automobile ever owned by me. I purchased it in February 2014 for $5,000 with approximately 86,000 miles on the odometer; and I now have approximately 223,000 miles showing on the odometer. In 27,000 miles this vehicle will exceed the "Quarter Million Mile" threshold. In January 2018 I needed to install a Jasper re-built transmission (181,000 miles on the odometer), but the engine runs as strong as ever without any need for overhaul. I change the engine oil/filter and rotate the tires every 3,000 miles. I change the spark plugs and wires very 100,000 miles. I use Valvoline's standard (10W-30) oil which is considerably less expensive than synthetic oil now required in modern vehicles; the engine has a cast iron block thereby alleviating need for the plastic "under motor protection" panel; and according to my records (which I religiously maintain) the four General Tires which were installed back in October 2014 now have approximately 120,000 miles use! I use regular grade "Top Tier" fuel and average 22 mpg. The acceleration is most acceptable; and while my wife's previous Volkswagen Jetta TDI and current Honda CR-V have better handling, I cannot say that the Buick's ability to tackle curves is any way unacceptable. Most importantly, the exterior of the car remains unblemished and without rust; the interior leather seats have not cracked or faded; and the dashboard controls and gauges remain easily visible and accessible. It is a proven work horse, and I can only hope (and reasonably expect) Buick is continuing the same quality in its current production models. I will not soon know, of course, since I have no plans to sell my 17 year old sedan.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My first car

Emilio parker, 03/10/2016
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

The car has only broke down on me twice. Once because of the cheap plastic elbows. I replaced them with metal once. Second time because of intake manifold gasket, valve cover gasket (front) and tensioner pully. Cheap fixed thought but I love this car because in city I get 28.2 mpg.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
