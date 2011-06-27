Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

Update of last review Doug Fresh , 07/14/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful 14 months later, and now with 250,000 miles on this beast, it has still performed without a flutter from the engine or tranny. I can't believe this car still consistently delivers such solid performance at about 22 - 24 MPG. In the last year, I had to replace the two front axles at about 230K, the lower control arms at about 240K, and the master electrical control, but what can you expect with this kind of mileage? She still turns over every day, looks great, and the interior, except for the cheap door skin pins, has held up well. Too bad they stopped making them, or I would now consider buying a 2010 when I give this one to my son in the fall for his high school commute. Report Abuse

What a car for the money! Robert Steimle , 11/15/2017 Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2017 with 80,000 miles and although it was 17 years old it hasn't a scratch on it and it looks almost brand new. The drivers seat does not have a single scratch or tare on it. The previous owner took extremely good care of this vehicle and preformed regular maintenance religiously. It just goes to show if you respect your vehicle and really take good care of it the. It can last more then 20 years and look like it just came out of the factory. I paid $2,000 and have spent about $150 more flushing the dex-cool so now the coolant looks brand new. It took me about a week using the hose and adding cleaner/ flush to the system. I can not stress the importance of having clean coolant. The crud that builds up after 20 years will destroy the engine, even with regular coolant changes. After some new plugs and wires the vehicle is ready to last another 20 years. It is better to do preventative maintenance then to do repairs. What a jewel this car is. Safety Performance Interior Comfort

16 year old beast Howard Collins , 12/13/2015 Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful You probably couldn't find a 2001 Buick LeSabre for sale anywhere that's been maintained as well as mine for 151,000 miles. The reason being is because so many things have been done to it to keep it running, and in decent shape. Those of you who own one are familiar with the LeSabre problems. I have replaced the upper and lower intake manifold gaskets, upper plenum, valve cover gaskets, oil pan gasket, transmission pan gasket, the window motors and regulators, fuel filler pipe, front lower control arms, CV axles, inner tie rods and tie rod ends, struts and shocks, water pump, fuel pump, alternator, radiator, AC compressor. and a host of minor things to numerous to mention. Hood pistons, sensors, brakes and rotors front and rear, tire's, so many things. All in all it's in perfect shape, but only because of all that's been done to it. You can imagine the cost of keeping this beast running if you had to take it to a garage for the work. I do my own wrenching and all the part's are from EBAY, except tires. That's a huge saving believe me. Much more than several thousand dollars. If you can't do this work it's probably not worth keeping the vehicle. It's probably no better than any other vehicle it competes with and may even have more problems than some of them do. You hear about how great the 3800 engine is, but consider everything that has to be replaced around it, and on it, to keep the car on the road. That said I think I'll squeeze some more miles out of it, and replace more things as needed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2001 LeSabre Custom prof_turby , 10/02/2012 13 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased my 01 Custom 3 years ago with 100K miles on it. I now have over 165K miles on the car. In that time I have replaced 2 fuel injectors, 1 door seal, a fuel gauge sending unit, and a transmission seal. Total costs for these repairs was under 1K. This is in addition to regular maintenance. I can say unequivocally that this is the best buy in a car that I have ever purchased. I gave 5K for it and today the car yields 23 mpg back and forth to work and 28 to 30 on trips. The 3.8 V6 is bulletproof. Oil usage is 1 qt per 4K miles with 7K interval changes. Dependable, low repair costs, and low cost of ownership. What more could a consumer want?