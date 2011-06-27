Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/27 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/499.5 mi.
|314.5/499.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Valves
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|low fuel level warning
|no
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|tachometer
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|59.1 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|pass-thru center armrest
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Height
|57 in.
|57 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Length
|200 in.
|200 in.
|Width
|73.5 in.
|73.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3567 lbs.
|3591 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|P215/70R15 tires
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,230
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
