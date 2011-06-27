Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$24,230
$28,950
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2020
Total Seating66
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$24,230
$28,950
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$24,230
$28,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$24,230
$28,950
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
$24,230
$28,950
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
cornering lightsnoyes
traction controlnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$24,230
$28,950
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesno
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$24,230
$28,950
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
trunk lightyesyes
cargo netnoyes
Climate controlnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
interior air filtrationnoyes
Power Feature
$24,230
$28,950
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
$24,230
$28,950
low fuel level warningnoyes
compassnoyes
tachometernoyes
Front Seats
$24,230
$28,950
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.
clothyesyes
10 -way power passenger seatnoyes
10 -way power driver seatnoyes
Rear Seats
$24,230
$28,950
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
pass-thru center armrestnoyes
Measurements
$24,230
$28,950
Height57 in.57 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Length200 in.200 in.
Width73.5 in.73.5 in.
Curb weight3567 lbs.3591 lbs.
Colors
$24,230
$28,950
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • White
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Medium Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Medium Blue
Tires & Wheels
$24,230
$28,950
Steel spare wheelyesyes
full wheel coversyesno
P215/70R15 tiresyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
$24,230
$28,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
$24,230
$28,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
