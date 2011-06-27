  1. Home
Used 1999 Buick LeSabre Features & Specs

More about the 1999 LeSabre
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.8 in.200.8 in.
Curb weight3443 lbs.3468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height55.6 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl
  • Bright White Diamond
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Blue
  • Medici Red
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
