Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Sedan Consumer Reviews
My first Buick, not my Dad's car
Well, after owning several foreign cars including BMW, Mercedes...upper scale american, Lincoln, Cadillac... I was trying hard not to like this car, it's a BUICK! I was so wrong, in love with this car! It handles well, plenty of pep and has just as many if not more gadgets than some of the foreign cars I've had. Gas mileage is a shocker...great on the interstate! I get a lot of compliments even. I absolutely love a Mercedes S class but for the difference in money the Buick holds its place in luxury feel. And maintenance is half the cost also. If you want all the toys and a comfortable car do not miss the Lacrosse when shopping for your next car. Get all options and you'll love your purchase. The only option mine lacks is back seat dvd , single, didn't need it. But enjoy the car immensely! Happy hunting..
Buick is a touch of class
Needed a car more comfortable for my back. I traded my 2015 Focus Titanium for a 2014 Buick Lacrosse and the difference is very noticeable. With the comfort of the front seats and the quiet ride, the 2014 Buick Lacrosse doesn't disappoint. I wanted the hiper strut front suspension and adaptable ride so I looked for a FWD with 19 inch wheels. Everything about the car feel high quality. No rattles and a very solid feel. Love the looks ride of this car. Test drive one. I am impressed.
Buick is not just your fathers car any more.
Buick is very good in comfort and good in performance. Not a screeching wheel smoking start since I have AWD, but fast enough to merge safely on the interstate. AWD is great in the North East where I live and get much snow and ice.
Premium 1 3.6
Just leased a Carbon Black on Black, turned in my 2011 Regal Turbo, going from sporty to land cruiser and more comfort, which is what I wanted. So far I love the newly designed interior and the simplified layout. Intellilink is nice and easy to use and the voice command is much improved folks. Side Blind Zone Alert is truly wonderful, still make my headcheck though. Update: Three years later, still love this vehicle, never any problems other than the dealer had to replace my battery a few months ago. Have decided to keep this vehicle(buy it). Still looks new, and drives great. The new Lacrosse (2017), sits too low for me and the looks are just ok, resembles the Impala too much in my opinion.
Well designed, comfortable, surprisingly spirited
This is a very good quasi-luxury sedan, handsome in its design, with a well-appointed interior and comfortable seats. The 3.6L engine is surprisingly spirited, a refinement on a basic engine GM has had for years, a workhorse with power to spare, even for this large sedan. Cargo space is excellent. Handling is easy and most controls are intuitive. My wife is the primary driver, and this is the largest car she has ever handled. She is perfectly at ease with it, after some years of driving mid-sized cars. Gas consumption is on the high side, about 22 mpg average, but this car is driven a lot on suburban roads. Highway driving mpg is closer to 28. I would definitely buy another LaCrosse. Pity they intend to discontinue the model.
