2020 Buick Encore Consumer Reviews

Charming Susan H , 05/05/2020 Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful This SUV is perfect for a family of four! Not much storage space, but the seats lay flat to allow for bigger items. Engine runs smooth for a 4 cylinder and definitely a gas saver! The cost is great if you are on a budget! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOVE THIS LITTLE BUICK!11 hernan , 12/28/2019 Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful It is upscale experience with a small footprint. Really quiet compared to the Subaru I had. About the same mileage. Seems a little low for its size but the car is well made and feels way more luxury oriented. Great stereo. Easy electronics to understand. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just not well thought out RB123 , 12/29/2019 Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 13 of 27 people found this review helpful Finished a multi week rental and think I can sum this up as that song from Bob's Burgers: "Quarter A**ing". Buick seems to have just given up half way through designing this thing. In fact I'm having trouble trying to determine who this thing is designed for. Cargo hold is non existent, I basically had to fold down back seats when hauling luggage, large items, almost anything. Why does only the driver get an arm rest? Why is the center cargo hold so small and far away? Why is there no real storage for small things in the car? Why do the auto headlights wait until after dark to turn on? Why are the intelligent wipers unintelligent and never adjust or turn on? Why does auto climate control constantly fog up the windows? Why is there permanent two zone climate control with no sync? Why do the power seats power the bottom but not the tilt? Why do the vehicle settings not seem to set things like the heated seat when remote starting (but say they do)? Why is there rear vehicle detection but no other features like lane keep assist, pre coalition, etc? Why is that rear wiper so teeny tiny? Why is there navigation but only if I call and talk to an Onstar person? Who wants to talk to Onstar constantly!?! Why is center display features only accessible from the turn signal stick so that you have to take your hand off the wheel and fiddle with something complex that almost prevents your from using the steering wheel while driving? Why is the radio reception so very bad? It wouldn't pick up stations our ten year old car had no problem locking on to. Why is the gas tank so teeny tiny? It's just an odd non functional mix of features. I will say, it is very quiet on well paved roads. It does have nice bright headlights. It is oddly high riding (which can make it teetery at times) but gives you nice visibility. Acceleration isn't to bad if you really push it. I suspect premium might help this. Luckily CarPlay is available for the infotainment and navigation. It does have a nice cutsy rumble tumble look to it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Horrible CCole , 12/11/2019 Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 20 people found this review helpful I had one as a dealer loaner while my car was getting repaired. In the 4 days I had the Encore, I drove over 500 miles and continually dreaded getting into it to drive it. Cramped seats and very little legroom for the driver and passenger, the engine was underpowered and the car felt exceptionally sluggish on the highway, at certain points, I did not feel confident changing lanes. The interior felt cheap and the seats were uncomfortable. Despite owning Buicks for years, this is not one that I would consider buying. I have a friend who just bought a Jeep Compass brand new and for the money, I would strongly recommend one of those instead of an Encore. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse