2020 Buick Encore Consumer Reviews
Charming
This SUV is perfect for a family of four! Not much storage space, but the seats lay flat to allow for bigger items. Engine runs smooth for a 4 cylinder and definitely a gas saver! The cost is great if you are on a budget!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LOVE THIS LITTLE BUICK!11
It is upscale experience with a small footprint. Really quiet compared to the Subaru I had. About the same mileage. Seems a little low for its size but the car is well made and feels way more luxury oriented. Great stereo. Easy electronics to understand.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Just not well thought out
Finished a multi week rental and think I can sum this up as that song from Bob's Burgers: "Quarter A**ing". Buick seems to have just given up half way through designing this thing. In fact I'm having trouble trying to determine who this thing is designed for. Cargo hold is non existent, I basically had to fold down back seats when hauling luggage, large items, almost anything. Why does only the driver get an arm rest? Why is the center cargo hold so small and far away? Why is there no real storage for small things in the car? Why do the auto headlights wait until after dark to turn on? Why are the intelligent wipers unintelligent and never adjust or turn on? Why does auto climate control constantly fog up the windows? Why is there permanent two zone climate control with no sync? Why do the power seats power the bottom but not the tilt? Why do the vehicle settings not seem to set things like the heated seat when remote starting (but say they do)? Why is there rear vehicle detection but no other features like lane keep assist, pre coalition, etc? Why is that rear wiper so teeny tiny? Why is there navigation but only if I call and talk to an Onstar person? Who wants to talk to Onstar constantly!?! Why is center display features only accessible from the turn signal stick so that you have to take your hand off the wheel and fiddle with something complex that almost prevents your from using the steering wheel while driving? Why is the radio reception so very bad? It wouldn't pick up stations our ten year old car had no problem locking on to. Why is the gas tank so teeny tiny? It's just an odd non functional mix of features. I will say, it is very quiet on well paved roads. It does have nice bright headlights. It is oddly high riding (which can make it teetery at times) but gives you nice visibility. Acceleration isn't to bad if you really push it. I suspect premium might help this. Luckily CarPlay is available for the infotainment and navigation. It does have a nice cutsy rumble tumble look to it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Horrible
I had one as a dealer loaner while my car was getting repaired. In the 4 days I had the Encore, I drove over 500 miles and continually dreaded getting into it to drive it. Cramped seats and very little legroom for the driver and passenger, the engine was underpowered and the car felt exceptionally sluggish on the highway, at certain points, I did not feel confident changing lanes. The interior felt cheap and the seats were uncomfortable. Despite owning Buicks for years, this is not one that I would consider buying. I have a friend who just bought a Jeep Compass brand new and for the money, I would strongly recommend one of those instead of an Encore.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not as cute as it looks
I had one of these as a rental when my car had to be repaired after an accident. I would see the encores souping down the road and thought they were so cute and possibly fun. So when the rental company offered me one I didn’t turn them down. The front seems kinda luxurious until you notice the interior at a close look is cheap plastic on the dash and doors. I loved the big touch screen and the features it came with. The front seats are narrow. I was packing my things in the back to go to work one day and sat in the back to sort them so they wouldn’t fall over. Well... sitting back there it’s cramped very cramped and I’m a little short person and felt claustrophobic back there, also the materials back there are even cheaper. I would hate to ride back there on a long trip. The trunk very tiny! So then I end up driving all day one of the days while I had it because I had to go see clients...it was so uncomfortable driving. This wasn’t worth the price they charge for them. Keep in mind I’m a short and little person and I gelt cramped. I was not impressed and was glad to get my car back. This thing is cheaply made and not as luxurious or fine as advertised.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
