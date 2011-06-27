2019 Buick Encore SUV Consumer Reviews

Never Thought I Would Own a Buick Glen K , 01/03/2019 Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 170 of 174 people found this review helpful I am extremely impressed with the 2019 Buick Encore. This vehicle became a standout after I finished my research of the vehicles in this class. The Encore is very nimble and handles well in most driving situations. I previously owned a Jeep Renegade and a Kia Soul, but neither of these two vehicles had the smooth ride and luxury feel of the interior that the Buick Encore possesses. I read the “CON” of the vehicle was lack of power of the standard engine. I found the engine to have more than ample power both in the city and on the highway. I never thought that I would own a Buick, but I am truly glad that I made the choice to purchase the Encore. The infotainment system is very user friendly. There were so many other SUV’s in this class that did not have the technology that this vehicle possesses. This Buick Encore is quiet and smooth and it feels much more like a luxury SUV. It is definitely worth the slightly higher price. I highly recommend this Encore to anyone seeking a quality subcompact SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Went back to GM and Buick! Baby Buick in PA , 05/28/2019 Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 58 of 59 people found this review helpful After owning a Ford for several years (traded a 2000 Buick Regal on that), I decided to give the Encore a look when it was time to trade. Small, fuel-efficient SUVs were on my shopping list - and it came down to the Encore and the Honda HR-V after reading reviews online. I would have also considered the Hyundai Kona had it not been for our local Hyundai dealer's bad rep. Comparing the Encore to the HR-V at our local auto show, I remember thinking, "the Encore is a lot nicer inside." It also had more equipment that I wanted, like a power driver's seat. To get that feature on the HR-V, you had to spend substantially more $ on the top-line Touring model, which also included other things that I didn't want like leather seats. A $5K rebate on the Encore was also hard to walk away from, and no compelling financial incentives on the Honda. Comparing the two, the interior headroom also seemed a lot better in the Encore. I was also leery of the long-term durability of the CVT trans in the HR-V - the Encore has a proper 6-speed automatic which seems to work very well. I bought the Encore Sport Touring AWD model with the base engine - I find the power to be more than adequate, but I won't win any drag races with it. AWD is a plus for our snowy winters. Ride quality and quietness are very good for a vehicle of diminutive size. Fuel economy seems pretty good so far, about 28-29 with 75-80% being highway miles each week. Compared to the trunk space in my former mid-sized Ford, the cargo space is decent for a vehicle with a small footprint. A fault of this vehicle is the missing center armrest for the front passenger - why? My recommendation to anyone considering one of these is to read the reviews from people who actually bought one, and pay less attention to the so-called professional reviewers who have only driven one for a few hours, a few days or a week at most. And to all the "Buick bigots" out there who dwell upon the stereotype of Buicks being an old peoples' vehicle - you're missing out on a capable, premium-featured vehicle that offers a lot of features and value for the money. As for me, I'm very satisfied so far at over 3K miles. I would definitely make this purchase again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Sport Touring Model Is Sporty Bob , 02/03/2019 Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 51 of 52 people found this review helpful Leased a 2019 Encore Sport Touring FWD. The suv had most of the features important to my wife and me - power driver's seat , navigation, 18" wheels, (we live in a potential flood zone), good safety rating, one button start and reasonable price. The turbo engine has lots of pep, and the cabin noise level is very quiet, as advertised. We downsized from a Nissan Rouge, so the cargo area is greatly reduced. The visibility is excellent, as is the rear view camera an warning system. Gas mileage has been 27 mpg in town and 30 on the highway. The quality of the interior is excellent; better than the Nissan. If I have a complaint, it is only that the Encore did not come with more advanced safety features like collision avoidance. So far the suv has not had any problems requiring a visit to the dealer. No squeaks or evidence of poor workmanship at the factory. FYI, the Encore is made in Korea. Overall, we are very pleased with the Encore. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Encore Quicksilver Metallic/Anthracite

Ebony Twilight Metallic/Anthracite

Deep Azure Metallic/Anthracite

Winterberry Red Metallic/Anthracite

White Frost Tricoat/Satin Nickel Metallic

Summit White/Anthracite

Satin Steel Metallic/Anthracite Build & Price Buick.com Disclaimer Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

Awesome for a grandma Evonne Kochara , 05/08/2019 Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I am a young grandma and empty nester. I wanted something fun and yet safe, but not too sporty for grandma. I saw this at the sales lot and my husband and I both said WOW, this was me. I love my little suv, it gives me luxury and fun, I can haul my groceries, my dog or we can go on a weekender in this sporty little suv. I would never thought I would drive a Buick, when I tell everyone I bought a Buick there first thought is a huge old person car, but when they see my cute, little SUV they are shocked that it’s a Buick. I love the look on their faces. I got everyone wanted. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse