Small though it may be compared to Buicks of the past, the 2019 Buick Encore embodies many of the virtues that have sustained the brand over recent decades. It's quiet on the highway, easy to drive, and fitted with an array of appealing features for a reasonable price. About a foot shorter than the typical small crossover, the subcompact Encore is definitely one size down from the usual suspects. Of course, that's a boon when it comes to maneuvering through crowded city streets and snagging tight parking spaces. On the other hand, the Encore's back seat is noticeably tighter than the norm for similarly priced crossovers, and its maximum cargo capacity measures just 48 cubic feet. All 2019 Encores come with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. The standard version produces 138 horsepower, but there's also a more powerful version (good for 153 hp) that is optional on the Encore's two upper trims. All Encores have a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional. Expect fuel economy to be around 30 mpg, or slightly less if you pick all-wheel drive. Buick offers four trim levels: 1SV, Preferred, Sport Touring, and Essence. Base 1SV and Preferred trim levels are relatively well-equipped with items such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. There are some desirable features to be had on the more expensive trim levels, including blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control and a heated steering wheel. A navigation system and a sunroof are the two major options offered for the Encore. Small crossovers are becoming more popular with consumers searching for a vehicle that's affordable and easy to drive but also more stylish and versatile than the typical sedan. The Encore was one of the first to hit the market, debuting back in 2013. A few upgrades have occurred over the years, but for the most part it's the same vehicle. Whether you're a first-timer or a confirmed small-crossover convert, let Edmunds help you find just the right 2019 Buick Encore for you.

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV is offered in the following styles: Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Encore SUV 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Encore SUV.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Encore SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Preferred, Essence, Sport Touring, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,930 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $6,883 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,883 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,047 .

The average savings for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 20.3 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 5 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,035 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $6,564 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,564 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,471 .

The average savings for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 21.1 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 4 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,540 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $6,303 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,303 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,237 .

The average savings for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 20.6 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 2 2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,900 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $5,572 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,572 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,328 .

The average savings for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 20 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

