2019 Buick Encore SUV

2019 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
6.9/10 Expert Rating
(40)

2019 Buick Encore SUV
MSRP Range: $23,200 - $30,800

Which Encore does Edmunds recommend?

A generous list of standard features makes the Encore base level appealing, but we suggest going to the top with the Essence trim level. It offers heated seats, a heated steering wheel, leather seating, and a few extra safety items. You can also order the more powerful 153-horsepower engine. When you want to get this subcompact moving in a hurry, the increased power is a must.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Hushed cabin at highway speeds
  • Generous standard tech and safety features
  • Maneuverable size
Cons
  • Base engine delivers tepid performance
  • Small cargo area
What's new
  • Streamlined trim-level structure
  • More powerful engine is now optional
  • Part of the first Encore generation introduced for 2013

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

The 2019 Buick Encore is a bit more upscale than other subcompact crossovers thanks to its long list of features and the signature silence of Buick interiors. Even a base-level Encore comes nicely equipped with features such as 18-inch wheels, roof rails, a handy fold-flat front passenger seat, Bluetooth, an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moving up to a fully loaded Encore brings amenities such as remote start, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

And that trademark Buick cabin solitude? It's real. Every Encore receives Buick's QuietTuning treatment, which includes acoustic-laminated windshield and side glass, layers of sound-deadening material under thick carpet, and an assortment of smaller details (hydraulic bushings, quiet tires) to help keep the road and outside world at bay.

The Encore's refinement, however, is disappointing. Certain rivals, such as the Mazda CX-3, are just as nice without the Encore's premium price. But for a quiet and refined subcompact SUV that's easy to drive and maneuver in tight spots, the 2019 Buick Encore is well worth a look.

Buick Encore models

The 2018 Buick Encore is a compact crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: 1SV (or base), Preferred, Sport Touring and Essence. The base and Preferred trims come relatively well-equipped with features, but more desirable safety and convenience features come only on more expensive trim levels. Top trims can also be equipped with a more powerful engine.

All Encores come standard with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 hp, 148 pound-feet), a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. A more powerful version of this engine (153 hp, 177 lb-ft) is optional on Sport Touring and Essence trims. All but the base trim offer optional all-wheel drive.

Base 1SV and Preferred trim levels are equipped similarly. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, heated mirrors, roof rails, rear privacy glass, air conditioning, cruise control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats.

Technology features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, two USB ports, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OnStar communications (with 4G LTE and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot), and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

On the Preferred, you also get floor mats, a cargo cover and eligibility for additional options such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and remote start. Moving up to the Sport Touring trim adds foglights, a rear spoiler, and remote start to the base model's features.

The Essence tops out with LED headlights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, and the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

An optional package for the Essence includes automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, and an advanced cabin filter. A navigation system and premium seven-speaker Bose sound system are options for Sport Touring and Essence trims. A sunroof is optional on all but the base trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Buick Encore Essence (turbo 1.4L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

7.5
The Encore surprises here with an uprated version of the spunky little 1.4-liter engine, surprisingly sporty steering and a well-sorted six-speed transmission. The brakes and handling mannerisms aren't as quite up to task, but this little Buick performs better than many other subcompact SUVs.

Acceleration

7.5
The Encore's turbo 1.4-liter engine feels peppier than its size would indicate. There's a decent amount of low-end torque and enough midrange power to get you up to highway speeds respectably quick. In Edmunds testing, our test Encore did 0-60 mph in 9.1 seconds, which is semi-athletic for a subcompact crossover SUV.

Braking

6.5
The brake pedal requires very low effort. It's almost soft to a fault. It works well if you're simply tooling around town, but the pedal doesn't inspire driver confidence under heavy braking. Braking hard results in a significant amount of nosedive. Despite the nosedive, the Encore managed to stop in 126 feet, which is an average showing for the class.

Steering

8.5
The Encore's steering feels precise and responsive and provides good on-center feel. The effort feels right, too, and is well-matched for the size of this vehicle. The steering is quite well done.

Handling

7.0
The Encore feels a bit tall and top-heavy at times, but it manages to stay composed when going around turns. We wouldn't call it sporty, but it's easy to wheel around and have a bit of fun on curvy roads. Just mind the nosedive if you have to stop suddenly.

Drivability

7.5
The Encore's six-speed transmission shifts promptly and at the right times. There is a bit of lag when you floor the accelerator, but that's a common trait of these small turbocharged engines. Like other Buick models, the Encore has a non-defeatable stop-start feature. It functions better than other systems but may still be a nuisance in slow-moving traffic.

Off-road

6.0
All-wheel drive is available, but the Encore has just 6.2 inches of ground clearance. Explorations should be limited to soft surfaces or mildly inclement weather. The front airdam is especially low for a crossover. Our test vehicle's airdam even touched a few driveway ramps during our evaluation.

Comfort

7.0
Buick is known for its quiet cabins, and the Encore's doesn't disappoint. The climate control system works great, but Buick should've applied more attention to the seats and suspension tuning.

Seat comfort

6.5
The seats have zero lateral support, leaving the driver to depend on the folding inboard armrest as a brace when going around left turns. The front passenger isn't as lucky. The seats otherwise have firm cushions and generous adjustable lumbar support. But the headrests are set at a slightly weird angle. The rear seats have somewhat flat cushions.

Ride comfort

6.0
The Encore's ride comfort feels decent when you're driving solo, but it begins to degrade once you begin loading passengers aboard. The increased weight overwhelms the damping, and the ride feels much less controlled. Granted these small cars aren't meant to carry huge loads, but they should be able to handle a family of four.

Noise & vibration

8.0
One of the highlights of the Encore is its sound-insulating cabin, which adds a more premium feel. There's still a small amount of ambient noise but far less than you would expect in a car this small. The engine moans a bit at full throttle, and the air conditioning sounds like a hurricane blowing on its max setting.

Climate control

8.5
The climate control system in this car feels like it was repurposed from a much larger vehicle, like a Chevy Suburban even. The maximum fan speed is insane. The manual dual-zone temp dials don't have a sync function, which is odd, so you have to adjust them individually. All the other buttons are straightforward and easy to use.

Interior

7.5
The Encore offers easy entry and exit, great visibility, and a wide range of seat adjustments to suit all types of drivers. Other subcompacts offer better control organization and more rear legroom, but this little Buick isn't bad.

Ease of use

7.0
The features in the Encore are fairly basic, so the controls aren't difficult to figure out. We're not big fans of the stalk control for the gauge cluster menu. But the touchscreen is pretty straightforward, and there are a handful of hard shortcut buttons. The driver aid buttons are oddly arranged around the climate controls.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
There's a little bit of a step-over, but the door openings are tall and the seat is at a very comfortable height. Most people should be able to slide right in. The rear door openings are equally easy to enter and exit through.

Driving position

8.0
There's a huge amount of height adjustability in the driver's seat. There's a lot of fore-and-aft adjustment for legs and a fair amount of steering wheel tilt and reach. Drivers of any size should be able to find a comfortable position.

Roominess

7.5
Because of the tall roof and stretched-out dashboard, there's a good perception of space in the front cabin. The back half of the cabin is much more average in every dimension. The small center floor bump helps provide decent middle-seat foot clearance, but the backseat is optimal for two rear passengers.

Visibility

8.0
The front pillars are located far forward, and the door-mounted mirrors aren't intrusive. Combined, they provide a nice panoramic view out front. If you don't collapse the rear headrests, or have passengers in the back, then your view directly behind will suffer. Otherwise, that view is quite good, too.

Quality

7.0
Buick uses pretty nice materials throughout the cabin, and the low levels of noise promote a peaceful environment. But the overall interior styling fails to reflect real quality. The switches and knobs look like they've been picked from a standard GM parts bin. That's a shame because the cabin is otherwise solidly put together.

Utility

7.0
With the exception of a weird folding rear-seat configuration, the Encore does OK when it comes to cabin storage. The rear cargo space still pales in comparison to many others in the segment, but it isn't the smallest in class.

Small-item storage

7.5
There are some decent options for small-item storage, including a small center bin with a retractable cover and a space in front of the shifter where the USB plugs are. The tandem front cupholders have anti-tip tabs, and the front door pockets will each accommodate a large 40-ounce water bottle. There are rear cupholders in the folding armrest.

Cargo space

7.0
The cargo area is relatively flat and offers a low load height, but there's not much space behind the rear seats. Laying the rear seats flat involves folding them up and forward, and that limits how far back the front seats can go. This function is preferable to not having any at all, but taller drivers may feel the squeeze. There's a deep well underneath the load floor where the temporary spare lives.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The large rear door openings are helpful, but rear-seat legroom may be a limiting factor. The Encore is far from the tightest in this diminutive class, but infant seats will take a big bite out of front legroom. The LATCH anchors are hidden deeply in the cushions, but the way the rear seat bottoms fold up makes them pretty easy to access if you have enough slack.

Technology

7.0
There's enough tech available in the Encore to get you by but nothing that's going to impress. The Bose sound system is solid, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto fill in for many of your infotainment needs. There is a distinct lack of advanced driver aids that come standard on some less expensive competitors.

Audio & navigation

7.5
The Bose audio system has some good power and delivers decent sound. The average buyer should not have any complaints with its performance. An in-car nav system is available but otherwise is smartphone-based (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). OnStar turn-by-turn directions are also included if you need them.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Smartphone mirroring with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is the main feature of the infotainment system. There are two USB ports, an auxiliary input and a 12-volt power outlet up front. In back you get a single 12-volt outlet but no USB ports.

Driver aids

6.5
The availability of advanced driver safety aids is pretty thin. There's no adaptive cruise control, for instance. Worse yet, the forward collision and lane departure warning systems do not have the capability to intervene and mitigate the situation. The blind-spot monitoring works fairly well but no better than others like it. We'd consider this close to the bare minimum.

Voice control

7.0
Voice controls outside of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions are limited to just phone calls and audio tuning. Fairly basic but they worked when we used them.
2019 Buick Encore SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Buick Encore.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 12%
3 star reviews: 2%
2 star reviews: 2%
1 star reviews: 4%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 40 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • seats
  • appearance
  • value
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • road noise
  • handling & steering
  • technology
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • safety
  • infotainment system
  • visibility
  • dashboard
  • electrical system
  • wheels & tires
  • maintenance & parts
  • sound system
  • doors
  • climate control
  • cup holders
  • transmission
  • brakes
  • lights

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Never Thought I Would Own a Buick
Glen K,
Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I am extremely impressed with the 2019 Buick Encore. This vehicle became a standout after I finished my research of the vehicles in this class. The Encore is very nimble and handles well in most driving situations. I previously owned a Jeep Renegade and a Kia Soul, but neither of these two vehicles had the smooth ride and luxury feel of the interior that the Buick Encore possesses. I read the “CON” of the vehicle was lack of power of the standard engine. I found the engine to have more than ample power both in the city and on the highway. I never thought that I would own a Buick, but I am truly glad that I made the choice to purchase the Encore. The infotainment system is very user friendly. There were so many other SUV’s in this class that did not have the technology that this vehicle possesses. This Buick Encore is quiet and smooth and it feels much more like a luxury SUV. It is definitely worth the slightly higher price. I highly recommend this Encore to anyone seeking a quality subcompact SUV.

5 out of 5 stars, Went back to GM and Buick!
Baby Buick in PA,
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

After owning a Ford for several years (traded a 2000 Buick Regal on that), I decided to give the Encore a look when it was time to trade. Small, fuel-efficient SUVs were on my shopping list - and it came down to the Encore and the Honda HR-V after reading reviews online. I would have also considered the Hyundai Kona had it not been for our local Hyundai dealer's bad rep. Comparing the Encore to the HR-V at our local auto show, I remember thinking, "the Encore is a lot nicer inside." It also had more equipment that I wanted, like a power driver's seat. To get that feature on the HR-V, you had to spend substantially more $ on the top-line Touring model, which also included other things that I didn't want like leather seats. A $5K rebate on the Encore was also hard to walk away from, and no compelling financial incentives on the Honda. Comparing the two, the interior headroom also seemed a lot better in the Encore. I was also leery of the long-term durability of the CVT trans in the HR-V - the Encore has a proper 6-speed automatic which seems to work very well. I bought the Encore Sport Touring AWD model with the base engine - I find the power to be more than adequate, but I won't win any drag races with it. AWD is a plus for our snowy winters. Ride quality and quietness are very good for a vehicle of diminutive size. Fuel economy seems pretty good so far, about 28-29 with 75-80% being highway miles each week. Compared to the trunk space in my former mid-sized Ford, the cargo space is decent for a vehicle with a small footprint. A fault of this vehicle is the missing center armrest for the front passenger - why? My recommendation to anyone considering one of these is to read the reviews from people who actually bought one, and pay less attention to the so-called professional reviewers who have only driven one for a few hours, a few days or a week at most. And to all the "Buick bigots" out there who dwell upon the stereotype of Buicks being an old peoples' vehicle - you're missing out on a capable, premium-featured vehicle that offers a lot of features and value for the money. As for me, I'm very satisfied so far at over 3K miles. I would definitely make this purchase again.

5 out of 5 stars, The Sport Touring Model Is Sporty
Bob,
Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Leased a 2019 Encore Sport Touring FWD. The suv had most of the features important to my wife and me - power driver's seat , navigation, 18" wheels, (we live in a potential flood zone), good safety rating, one button start and reasonable price. The turbo engine has lots of pep, and the cabin noise level is very quiet, as advertised. We downsized from a Nissan Rouge, so the cargo area is greatly reduced. The visibility is excellent, as is the rear view camera an warning system. Gas mileage has been 27 mpg in town and 30 on the highway. The quality of the interior is excellent; better than the Nissan. If I have a complaint, it is only that the Encore did not come with more advanced safety features like collision avoidance. So far the suv has not had any problems requiring a visit to the dealer. No squeaks or evidence of poor workmanship at the factory. FYI, the Encore is made in Korea. Overall, we are very pleased with the Encore.

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome for a grandma
Evonne Kochara,
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I am a young grandma and empty nester. I wanted something fun and yet safe, but not too sporty for grandma. I saw this at the sales lot and my husband and I both said WOW, this was me. I love my little suv, it gives me luxury and fun, I can haul my groceries, my dog or we can go on a weekender in this sporty little suv. I would never thought I would drive a Buick, when I tell everyone I bought a Buick there first thought is a huge old person car, but when they see my cute, little SUV they are shocked that it’s a Buick. I love the look on their faces. I got everyone wanted.

Features & Specs

Preferred 4dr SUV features & specs
Preferred 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$24,600
MPG 26 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$26,100
MPG 25 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Essence 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Essence 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$30,800
MPG 25 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Essence 4dr SUV features & specs
Essence 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$29,300
MPG 26 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all 2019 Buick Encore SUV features & specs
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Encore safety features:

OnStar
Provides emergency services such as roadside assistance, automatic crash notification and remote door unlocking.
Blind-Spot Warning System
Warns you if there's another vehicle in your blind spot. Standard on the Sport Touring trim level and above.
Forward Collision Warning
Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent. Standard on the Encore's top-level Premium trim.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Buick Encore vs. the competition

Buick Encore vs. Mazda CX-3

The Encore, while vigorous, is still the older model in this matchup. By comparison, the CX-3 is youthful and full of spirit. Mazda infuses the CX-3 with exceptional steering and handling balance as well as a strong engine that helps it outpace the Encore. The CX-3 also has one of the nicest cabins in its price range.

Compare Buick Encore & Mazda CX-3 features

Buick Encore vs. Honda HR-V

The HR-V is a little more versatile than the Buick. Its rear seat bottoms fold up to create a large floor-to-ceiling load floor that's perfect for transporting bikes or other tall objects. The HR-V is the master of packaging and utility in this segment. The Encore can't match its versatility, but it does beat the HR-V in the quality of its cabin materials.

Compare Buick Encore & Honda HR-V features

Buick Encore vs. Chevrolet Trax

Mechanically, the Trax and Encore are nearly the same. They share similar dimensions, power specs and ratings because they are, after all, from the same parent company. Think of the Trax as the no-frills version of the Encore. While the Trax offers a generous list of standard features like the Encore, the Trax interior is strictly utilitarian. It gets the job done, but it won't impress you with the quality of its materials. This also makes it cheaper than the Encore by a few thousand dollars, so it's a smart choice if you just need basic subcompact SUV utility.

Compare Buick Encore & Chevrolet Trax features
FAQ

Is the Buick Encore a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Encore both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Buick Encore fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Encore gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Encore has 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Encore. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Buick Encore?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Buick Encore:

  • Streamlined trim-level structure
  • More powerful engine is now optional
  • Part of the first Encore generation introduced for 2013
Learn more

Is the Buick Encore reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Encore is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Encore. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Encore's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Buick Encore a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Buick Encore is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Encore and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Encore is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Buick Encore?

The least-expensive 2019 Buick Encore is the 2019 Buick Encore 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,200.

Other versions include:

  • Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,600
  • Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,100
  • Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $30,800
  • Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,300
  • Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,800
  • Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,300
  • 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,200
Learn more

What are the different models of Buick Encore?

If you're interested in the Buick Encore, the next question is, which Encore model is right for you? Encore variants include Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Encore models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Buick Encore

Small though it may be compared to Buicks of the past, the 2019 Buick Encore embodies many of the virtues that have sustained the brand over recent decades. It's quiet on the highway, easy to drive, and fitted with an array of appealing features for a reasonable price.

About a foot shorter than the typical small crossover, the subcompact Encore is definitely one size down from the usual suspects. Of course, that's a boon when it comes to maneuvering through crowded city streets and snagging tight parking spaces. On the other hand, the Encore's back seat is noticeably tighter than the norm for similarly priced crossovers, and its maximum cargo capacity measures just 48 cubic feet.

All 2019 Encores come with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. The standard version produces 138 horsepower, but there's also a more powerful version (good for 153 hp) that is optional on the Encore's two upper trims. All Encores have a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional. Expect fuel economy to be around 30 mpg, or slightly less if you pick all-wheel drive.

Buick offers four trim levels: 1SV, Preferred, Sport Touring, and Essence. Base 1SV and Preferred trim levels are relatively well-equipped with items such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. There are some desirable features to be had on the more expensive trim levels, including blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control and a heated steering wheel. A navigation system and a sunroof are the two major options offered for the Encore.

Small crossovers are becoming more popular with consumers searching for a vehicle that's affordable and easy to drive but also more stylish and versatile than the typical sedan. The Encore was one of the first to hit the market, debuting back in 2013. A few upgrades have occurred over the years, but for the most part it's the same vehicle. Whether you're a first-timer or a confirmed small-crossover convert, let Edmunds help you find just the right 2019 Buick Encore for you.

2019 Buick Encore SUV Overview

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV is offered in the following styles: Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Buick Encore SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Encore SUV 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Encore SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Encore SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Preferred, Essence, Sport Touring, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Buick Encore SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Buick Encore SUV?

2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,930. The average price paid for a new 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $6,883 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,883 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,047.

The average savings for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 20.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,035. The average price paid for a new 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $6,564 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,564 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,471.

The average savings for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 21.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2019 Buick Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,540. The average price paid for a new 2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $6,303 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,303 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,237.

The average savings for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 20.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Buick Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,900. The average price paid for a new 2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $5,572 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,572 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,328.

The average savings for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 20% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Buick Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Buick Encore SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Buick Encore SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 44 new 2019 [object Object] Encore SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,590 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,350 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Encore SUV available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Encore SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Buick Encore SUV Encore SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Buick Encore for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,397.

Find a new Buick for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,146.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Buick Encore SUV and all available trim types: Sport Touring, 1SV, Sport Touring, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Buick Encore SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials

