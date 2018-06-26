2019 Buick Encore SUV
Which Encore does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Hushed cabin at highway speeds
- Generous standard tech and safety features
- Maneuverable size
- Base engine delivers tepid performance
- Small cargo area
- Streamlined trim-level structure
- More powerful engine is now optional
- Part of the first Encore generation introduced for 2013
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Buick Encore is a bit more upscale than other subcompact crossovers thanks to its long list of features and the signature silence of Buick interiors. Even a base-level Encore comes nicely equipped with features such as 18-inch wheels, roof rails, a handy fold-flat front passenger seat, Bluetooth, an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moving up to a fully loaded Encore brings amenities such as remote start, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.
And that trademark Buick cabin solitude? It's real. Every Encore receives Buick's QuietTuning treatment, which includes acoustic-laminated windshield and side glass, layers of sound-deadening material under thick carpet, and an assortment of smaller details (hydraulic bushings, quiet tires) to help keep the road and outside world at bay.
The Encore's refinement, however, is disappointing. Certain rivals, such as the Mazda CX-3, are just as nice without the Encore's premium price. But for a quiet and refined subcompact SUV that's easy to drive and maneuver in tight spots, the 2019 Buick Encore is well worth a look.
Buick Encore models
The 2018 Buick Encore is a compact crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: 1SV (or base), Preferred, Sport Touring and Essence. The base and Preferred trims come relatively well-equipped with features, but more desirable safety and convenience features come only on more expensive trim levels. Top trims can also be equipped with a more powerful engine.
All Encores come standard with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 hp, 148 pound-feet), a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. A more powerful version of this engine (153 hp, 177 lb-ft) is optional on Sport Touring and Essence trims. All but the base trim offer optional all-wheel drive.
Base 1SV and Preferred trim levels are equipped similarly. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, heated mirrors, roof rails, rear privacy glass, air conditioning, cruise control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
Technology features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, two USB ports, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OnStar communications (with 4G LTE and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot), and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
On the Preferred, you also get floor mats, a cargo cover and eligibility for additional options such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and remote start. Moving up to the Sport Touring trim adds foglights, a rear spoiler, and remote start to the base model's features.
The Essence tops out with LED headlights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, and the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems.
An optional package for the Essence includes automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, and an advanced cabin filter. A navigation system and premium seven-speaker Bose sound system are options for Sport Touring and Essence trims. A sunroof is optional on all but the base trim.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Buick Encore.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am extremely impressed with the 2019 Buick Encore. This vehicle became a standout after I finished my research of the vehicles in this class. The Encore is very nimble and handles well in most driving situations. I previously owned a Jeep Renegade and a Kia Soul, but neither of these two vehicles had the smooth ride and luxury feel of the interior that the Buick Encore possesses. I read the “CON” of the vehicle was lack of power of the standard engine. I found the engine to have more than ample power both in the city and on the highway. I never thought that I would own a Buick, but I am truly glad that I made the choice to purchase the Encore. The infotainment system is very user friendly. There were so many other SUV’s in this class that did not have the technology that this vehicle possesses. This Buick Encore is quiet and smooth and it feels much more like a luxury SUV. It is definitely worth the slightly higher price. I highly recommend this Encore to anyone seeking a quality subcompact SUV.
After owning a Ford for several years (traded a 2000 Buick Regal on that), I decided to give the Encore a look when it was time to trade. Small, fuel-efficient SUVs were on my shopping list - and it came down to the Encore and the Honda HR-V after reading reviews online. I would have also considered the Hyundai Kona had it not been for our local Hyundai dealer's bad rep. Comparing the Encore to the HR-V at our local auto show, I remember thinking, "the Encore is a lot nicer inside." It also had more equipment that I wanted, like a power driver's seat. To get that feature on the HR-V, you had to spend substantially more $ on the top-line Touring model, which also included other things that I didn't want like leather seats. A $5K rebate on the Encore was also hard to walk away from, and no compelling financial incentives on the Honda. Comparing the two, the interior headroom also seemed a lot better in the Encore. I was also leery of the long-term durability of the CVT trans in the HR-V - the Encore has a proper 6-speed automatic which seems to work very well. I bought the Encore Sport Touring AWD model with the base engine - I find the power to be more than adequate, but I won't win any drag races with it. AWD is a plus for our snowy winters. Ride quality and quietness are very good for a vehicle of diminutive size. Fuel economy seems pretty good so far, about 28-29 with 75-80% being highway miles each week. Compared to the trunk space in my former mid-sized Ford, the cargo space is decent for a vehicle with a small footprint. A fault of this vehicle is the missing center armrest for the front passenger - why? My recommendation to anyone considering one of these is to read the reviews from people who actually bought one, and pay less attention to the so-called professional reviewers who have only driven one for a few hours, a few days or a week at most. And to all the "Buick bigots" out there who dwell upon the stereotype of Buicks being an old peoples' vehicle - you're missing out on a capable, premium-featured vehicle that offers a lot of features and value for the money. As for me, I'm very satisfied so far at over 3K miles. I would definitely make this purchase again.
Leased a 2019 Encore Sport Touring FWD. The suv had most of the features important to my wife and me - power driver's seat , navigation, 18" wheels, (we live in a potential flood zone), good safety rating, one button start and reasonable price. The turbo engine has lots of pep, and the cabin noise level is very quiet, as advertised. We downsized from a Nissan Rouge, so the cargo area is greatly reduced. The visibility is excellent, as is the rear view camera an warning system. Gas mileage has been 27 mpg in town and 30 on the highway. The quality of the interior is excellent; better than the Nissan. If I have a complaint, it is only that the Encore did not come with more advanced safety features like collision avoidance. So far the suv has not had any problems requiring a visit to the dealer. No squeaks or evidence of poor workmanship at the factory. FYI, the Encore is made in Korea. Overall, we are very pleased with the Encore.
I am a young grandma and empty nester. I wanted something fun and yet safe, but not too sporty for grandma. I saw this at the sales lot and my husband and I both said WOW, this was me. I love my little suv, it gives me luxury and fun, I can haul my groceries, my dog or we can go on a weekender in this sporty little suv. I would never thought I would drive a Buick, when I tell everyone I bought a Buick there first thought is a huge old person car, but when they see my cute, little SUV they are shocked that it’s a Buick. I love the look on their faces. I got everyone wanted.
Features & Specs
|Preferred 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,600
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$26,100
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$30,800
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$29,300
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Encore safety features:
- OnStar
- Provides emergency services such as roadside assistance, automatic crash notification and remote door unlocking.
- Blind-Spot Warning System
- Warns you if there's another vehicle in your blind spot. Standard on the Sport Touring trim level and above.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent. Standard on the Encore's top-level Premium trim.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Encore vs. the competition
Buick Encore vs. Mazda CX-3
The Encore, while vigorous, is still the older model in this matchup. By comparison, the CX-3 is youthful and full of spirit. Mazda infuses the CX-3 with exceptional steering and handling balance as well as a strong engine that helps it outpace the Encore. The CX-3 also has one of the nicest cabins in its price range.
Buick Encore vs. Honda HR-V
The HR-V is a little more versatile than the Buick. Its rear seat bottoms fold up to create a large floor-to-ceiling load floor that's perfect for transporting bikes or other tall objects. The HR-V is the master of packaging and utility in this segment. The Encore can't match its versatility, but it does beat the HR-V in the quality of its cabin materials.
Buick Encore vs. Chevrolet Trax
Mechanically, the Trax and Encore are nearly the same. They share similar dimensions, power specs and ratings because they are, after all, from the same parent company. Think of the Trax as the no-frills version of the Encore. While the Trax offers a generous list of standard features like the Encore, the Trax interior is strictly utilitarian. It gets the job done, but it won't impress you with the quality of its materials. This also makes it cheaper than the Encore by a few thousand dollars, so it's a smart choice if you just need basic subcompact SUV utility.
FAQ
Is the Buick Encore a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Buick Encore?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Buick Encore:
- Streamlined trim-level structure
- More powerful engine is now optional
- Part of the first Encore generation introduced for 2013
Is the Buick Encore reliable?
Is the 2019 Buick Encore a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Buick Encore?
The least-expensive 2019 Buick Encore is the 2019 Buick Encore 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,200.
Other versions include:
- Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,600
- Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,100
- Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $30,800
- Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,300
- Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,800
- Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,300
- 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,200
What are the different models of Buick Encore?
More about the 2019 Buick Encore
Small though it may be compared to Buicks of the past, the 2019 Buick Encore embodies many of the virtues that have sustained the brand over recent decades. It's quiet on the highway, easy to drive, and fitted with an array of appealing features for a reasonable price.
About a foot shorter than the typical small crossover, the subcompact Encore is definitely one size down from the usual suspects. Of course, that's a boon when it comes to maneuvering through crowded city streets and snagging tight parking spaces. On the other hand, the Encore's back seat is noticeably tighter than the norm for similarly priced crossovers, and its maximum cargo capacity measures just 48 cubic feet.
All 2019 Encores come with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. The standard version produces 138 horsepower, but there's also a more powerful version (good for 153 hp) that is optional on the Encore's two upper trims. All Encores have a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional. Expect fuel economy to be around 30 mpg, or slightly less if you pick all-wheel drive.
Buick offers four trim levels: 1SV, Preferred, Sport Touring, and Essence. Base 1SV and Preferred trim levels are relatively well-equipped with items such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. There are some desirable features to be had on the more expensive trim levels, including blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control and a heated steering wheel. A navigation system and a sunroof are the two major options offered for the Encore.
Small crossovers are becoming more popular with consumers searching for a vehicle that's affordable and easy to drive but also more stylish and versatile than the typical sedan. The Encore was one of the first to hit the market, debuting back in 2013. A few upgrades have occurred over the years, but for the most part it's the same vehicle. Whether you're a first-timer or a confirmed small-crossover convert, let Edmunds help you find just the right 2019 Buick Encore for you.
2019 Buick Encore SUV Overview
The 2019 Buick Encore SUV is offered in the following styles: Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Buick Encore SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Encore SUV 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Encore SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Buick Encore SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Encore SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Preferred, Essence, Sport Touring, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Buick Encore SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
