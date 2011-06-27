Used 1992 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews

The oldie but goodie mikey , 08/04/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased a 1992 Century form along side the road from a little elder lady in 2007. It had 76,000 miles on it, I was like what a find. It had the opitinal 3.3liter v6 though that was a smart choice in my book. I had the car for about 4 months. I then turned the car over to my mother she loves the thing. It made the road trip to PA from South Carolina in 10hrs at aprox. 85 miles an hour the whole way never missed a beat the whole way. You should have seen the looks you get when you pass the BMW's on the interstate. Over all she has gotten it to 116,000 miles no probs. Great for $900 Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned! Chris , 09/24/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Well, I bought her 5 years ago when she had 92,000 miles. I paid $700. for her. I hated the fake wood trim but I trusted that I would get my money's worth. She only has 130,000 now but she will need to retire soon as the body is looking rough and repairs are finally starting. I am sure her engine and transmission would go to 200,000. Unlike the Mercury Sable I bought 2 years, this Buick has been a blessing in snow and in repairs. Other than routine maintenance, nothing has gone wrong.(The Sable looks nicer but is a piece of junk and at 130,000 miles, the engine is about to go!) I wish Buick was still making these little wagons. I love them!

She deserves a good review! Chris Parker , 12/28/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this car! I bought it 8 years ago with 95K on it. Now it has about 145K. I hated the faux wood paneling from the get-go but how can you not love these cars. They are so reliable and costs so little to maintain. Other than the usual brakes and exhaust work that is always needed, this car has asked for nothing and has always been there for me. She has always been a 2nd car, but when I bought the 1995 Mercury Sable because it looked nicer (moon roof and all)it was "Woody" who came to my rescue when the Sable was continually in the shop. (That was a total piece of junk!) I would keep the Buick till she dies if it were not for the electric windows finally stopping.