2013 GMC Yukon XL Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,058$17,978$20,385
Clean$14,355$17,146$19,441
Average$12,949$15,481$17,554
Rough$11,543$13,817$15,667
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,013$18,510$19,755
Clean$16,219$17,653$18,840
Average$14,631$15,939$17,011
Rough$13,042$14,226$15,183
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,940$21,333$24,130
Clean$17,102$20,346$23,013
Average$15,427$18,371$20,779
Rough$13,752$16,396$18,545
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,680$21,348$23,553
Clean$17,808$20,360$22,463
Average$16,063$18,384$20,282
Rough$14,319$16,407$18,102
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,887$16,795$19,191
Clean$13,239$16,017$18,303
Average$11,942$14,462$16,526
Rough$10,646$12,908$14,750
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,626$18,729$21,287
Clean$14,897$17,862$20,302
Average$13,438$16,128$18,331
Rough$11,979$14,394$16,361
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,430$18,539$21,100
Clean$14,710$17,680$20,123
Average$13,269$15,964$18,170
Rough$11,828$14,248$16,217
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,223$24,339$26,097
Clean$21,186$23,212$24,889
Average$19,111$20,959$22,473
Rough$17,036$18,706$20,057
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,510$17,398$19,779
Clean$13,833$16,593$18,863
Average$12,478$14,982$17,032
Rough$11,123$13,372$15,201
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,879$22,372$25,253
Clean$17,997$21,337$24,084
Average$16,234$19,265$21,746
Rough$14,472$17,194$19,408
Sell my 2013 GMC Yukon XL with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Yukon XL near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 GMC Yukon XL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,239 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,017 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Yukon XL is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,239 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,017 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 GMC Yukon XL, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,239 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,017 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 GMC Yukon XL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 GMC Yukon XL and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 GMC Yukon XL ranges from $10,646 to $19,191, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 GMC Yukon XL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.