Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,058
|$17,978
|$20,385
|Clean
|$14,355
|$17,146
|$19,441
|Average
|$12,949
|$15,481
|$17,554
|Rough
|$11,543
|$13,817
|$15,667
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,013
|$18,510
|$19,755
|Clean
|$16,219
|$17,653
|$18,840
|Average
|$14,631
|$15,939
|$17,011
|Rough
|$13,042
|$14,226
|$15,183
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,940
|$21,333
|$24,130
|Clean
|$17,102
|$20,346
|$23,013
|Average
|$15,427
|$18,371
|$20,779
|Rough
|$13,752
|$16,396
|$18,545
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,680
|$21,348
|$23,553
|Clean
|$17,808
|$20,360
|$22,463
|Average
|$16,063
|$18,384
|$20,282
|Rough
|$14,319
|$16,407
|$18,102
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,887
|$16,795
|$19,191
|Clean
|$13,239
|$16,017
|$18,303
|Average
|$11,942
|$14,462
|$16,526
|Rough
|$10,646
|$12,908
|$14,750
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,626
|$18,729
|$21,287
|Clean
|$14,897
|$17,862
|$20,302
|Average
|$13,438
|$16,128
|$18,331
|Rough
|$11,979
|$14,394
|$16,361
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,430
|$18,539
|$21,100
|Clean
|$14,710
|$17,680
|$20,123
|Average
|$13,269
|$15,964
|$18,170
|Rough
|$11,828
|$14,248
|$16,217
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,223
|$24,339
|$26,097
|Clean
|$21,186
|$23,212
|$24,889
|Average
|$19,111
|$20,959
|$22,473
|Rough
|$17,036
|$18,706
|$20,057
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,510
|$17,398
|$19,779
|Clean
|$13,833
|$16,593
|$18,863
|Average
|$12,478
|$14,982
|$17,032
|Rough
|$11,123
|$13,372
|$15,201
Estimated values
2013 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,879
|$22,372
|$25,253
|Clean
|$17,997
|$21,337
|$24,084
|Average
|$16,234
|$19,265
|$21,746
|Rough
|$14,472
|$17,194
|$19,408