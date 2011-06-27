Used 2017 Buick Cascada Consumer Reviews

Love it - Arnold , 06/21/2017 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Its not a hot Rod, its a nice mix of sport- luxury. Feels very stable and firm not pushed around on the road like lighter vehicles. It gets a lot of looks every where we go - the top down in 17 seconds is great, quiet. Fits very nicely in our garage turns on a dime.. Hits 80MPH before you know it.. Nothing bad at all to say about it. Love the color of the car and the large wheels makes it look very sporty and stylish - the technology is plenty fine - its a car not a computer- I feel its quiet with roof up or down. Would recommend for anyone that enjoys a convertible and the free feeling driving experience at a GREAT price!! Couldn't believe I got the 2017 LOADED for $10K less than a 2013 AUDI.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Blast from the past Dave , 12/02/2017 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Car is a 2+2, no rear knee room. Acceleration from dead stop ok, but is quite good from 25mph and up, great on freeways and interstates. Steering quick, tight turn radius. Ride is firm but not harsh, cornering stability good. Noise level surprisingly good. Rear visibility with top up is marginal with passenger headrests up, but is adequate otherwise. Fold down rear seats great. Gas mpg on new engine 27.5at prolonged 75-85 mph, 22mpg suburban travel. However, interior controls need redesign. NAV system complex, redundant, voice recognition a joke, back up/NAV screen too small, very difficult to identify features function button while underway. Took it in for first for visit at 3000 miles...unable to get tires to balance, to be replaced, top has two small tears, to be replaced, after 32 days of ownership. Promptly after delivery took 2k mile trip, seating quite comfortable, we each have lumbar problems. So far am satisfied with vehicle. Update at 4k mi, 8 mo ownership. Great dealer service, got new tires and top very promptly. Mph still very good in all city driving. Still very satisfied with purchase, prior comments still releva nt. Update 9000 miles, 5k on hiway, 29mph, 24 city. Visability top up margi al. Clearly a 2+2 interior. Top down wind management great for front seat great, horrible for rear passengers. All other prior comments still relevant. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great for the price.. Easter Gossett , 05/14/2018 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is really a car for me. I've always had a family oriented car-sedan, coupe, wagon, when I carted my children and grandchildren around. Personally, I love it, not a lot of space for a crowd, which I like!!! I think it handles great, and I wanted something sporty, easy on the eye and just plain fun in my "older age". Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wow low flying ducks!!!! Brazil Radio , 07/19/2018 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I must say this is the most advance car that I have own, A Lot of bells and whistles for me to learn, but once the top comes off all that goes away!!! A Lot of folks are complaining about the engine and the lack of power, well I say it is a rag top it is about the driving experience not how fast you can go!!!!! If you want speed then you have to pay more and I do mean MORE!!!!! I have a 2016 Model and I am just in heaven this is not my first rag top I have grown up with MG, Triumph, and others. Yes it would be nice to have an engine that would use regular fuel instead of Premium but one makes the choice and goes from there. If you are looking for speed and flash well keep looking and I hope you get 6 correct numbers as you are going to need it. But if you are looking for a great ride to enjoy then give Cascada a try you might just enjoy it!!! 1/20/2019 Update I now have 48000 miles on this car and yes I still love it!!!! All seems to be working well and should continue to as long as one does the proper maintenance. 7/22/2019 Update....Well I am not changing my review at all this is one great car!!!! I am passing 60000 miles and yes you could say that is alot for this age of a car but I reply I did not buy this car to have it sit in a garage!! Yes it is my daily driver and when the weekend comes going out day tripping is a blast. SO with this said Get out and Enjoy!!!! Top up or down.... Most Down here!!!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value