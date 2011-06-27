Estimated values
2017 Buick Cascada Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,244
|$21,140
|$22,100
|Clean
|$19,756
|$20,616
|$21,529
|Average
|$18,780
|$19,567
|$20,387
|Rough
|$17,803
|$18,519
|$19,246
Estimated values
2017 Buick Cascada 1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,908
|$19,838
|$20,833
|Clean
|$18,453
|$19,346
|$20,295
|Average
|$17,541
|$18,362
|$19,218
|Rough
|$16,629
|$17,378
|$18,142
Estimated values
2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,685
|$21,567
|$22,515
|Clean
|$20,186
|$21,033
|$21,934
|Average
|$19,188
|$19,963
|$20,771
|Rough
|$18,191
|$18,893
|$19,608