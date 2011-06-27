Used 2002 BMW Z8 Convertible Consumer Reviews

BMWZ8 Ghostridergr1 , 04/25/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful An excellent engine and a really fun to drive car Report Abuse

Z8 ROCKS Blabo , 06/13/2002
THE Z8 ROCKS!!! IT IS A BEAUTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL, FAST, AMAZING VEHICLE. TOO BAD THERE IS NO SECOND GENERATION VERSION

Exotic but sane zetnensch , 08/15/2002
After 6,000 miles the Z8 still amazes me. While its more GT than racer, its cornering and acceleration are fantastic. While it feels big to drive, it autocrossed wonderfully. The big stress is always where to park it so it won't get dinged by some Bozo. My 20 something childrens' friends, (and almost everyone else), begs for rides. Anonymous, its not.

Z8 Review Earthcom , 09/09/2002
Car is fabulous. I have had Ferraris, Porches, Vipers, Shelby. This is the best.