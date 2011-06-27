  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z8
  4. Used 2002 BMW Z8
  5. Used 2002 BMW Z8 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 BMW Z8 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Z8
5(91%)4(9%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Z8s for sale
List Price Estimate
$17,539 - $36,463
Used Z8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

BMWZ8

Ghostridergr1, 04/25/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

An excellent engine and a really fun to drive car

Report Abuse

Z8 ROCKS

Blabo, 06/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

THE Z8 ROCKS!!! IT IS A BEAUTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL, FAST, AMAZING VEHICLE. TOO BAD THERE IS NO SECOND GENERATION VERSION

Report Abuse

Exotic but sane

zetnensch, 08/15/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

After 6,000 miles the Z8 still amazes me. While its more GT than racer, its cornering and acceleration are fantastic. While it feels big to drive, it autocrossed wonderfully. The big stress is always where to park it so it won't get dinged by some Bozo. My 20 something childrens' friends, (and almost everyone else), begs for rides. Anonymous, its not.

Report Abuse

Z8 Review

Earthcom, 09/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Car is fabulous. I have had Ferraris, Porches, Vipers, Shelby. This is the best.

Report Abuse

a magnificent vehicle

Maddy, 09/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is not just a vehicle, but a extreme thrill riding machine. The performance on the bmw z8 is terrific, swerving around corners, and providing your body with an amazing adrenaline rush every time you slide into this piece of art.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Z8s for sale

Related Used 2002 BMW Z8 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles