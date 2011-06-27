Used 2002 BMW Z8 Convertible Consumer Reviews
BMWZ8
An excellent engine and a really fun to drive car
Z8 ROCKS
THE Z8 ROCKS!!! IT IS A BEAUTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL, FAST, AMAZING VEHICLE. TOO BAD THERE IS NO SECOND GENERATION VERSION
Exotic but sane
After 6,000 miles the Z8 still amazes me. While its more GT than racer, its cornering and acceleration are fantastic. While it feels big to drive, it autocrossed wonderfully. The big stress is always where to park it so it won't get dinged by some Bozo. My 20 something childrens' friends, (and almost everyone else), begs for rides. Anonymous, its not.
Z8 Review
Car is fabulous. I have had Ferraris, Porches, Vipers, Shelby. This is the best.
a magnificent vehicle
This car is not just a vehicle, but a extreme thrill riding machine. The performance on the bmw z8 is terrific, swerving around corners, and providing your body with an amazing adrenaline rush every time you slide into this piece of art.
Sponsored cars related to the Z8
Related Used 2002 BMW Z8 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner