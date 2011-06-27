Used 2007 BMW Z4 M Coupe Consumer Reviews
The Last True M Car?
Possibly my favorite car ever. Driving the Z4M provides a fun, visceral experience I just didn't get from the Cayman S I test drove. The car is more challenging to the driver than the Porsche, but all the best sports car elements are there - the brakes and steering from the CSL, a firm suspension, the revvy S54 engine and a LSD, wrapped in a taut sculpted package that I think is the most successful of the flame-surfaced cars of the Bangle regime. This is a BMW M without the compromises required to genuflect at the alter of practicality required of the other M cars. I also like that you don't see the Z4 M Coupe everywhere - in over a year of ownership, I've seen only two others on the road.
High Performing Car for Niche Drivers
I knew that I wanted a high performing car before I ultimately decided on the Z4 M coupe. On my list was the Lotus Elise, Honda S2000, and the Z4 coupe. These are all great cars though each has something unique that sets it apart from the rest. The Elise is raw for the purest, the S2000 a great value and compromise between the rawness of the Elise and the luxury of the M coupe. The M coupe has all the creature comforts, but also has the thrill of a high performance track car. Additionally the M coupe has a uniqueness - only 1815 built. If you are looking for a uniquely designed sporty car that performs, and begs to be driven through windy roads, this may be your car.
Great car for 6' and under. 40K miles 4 yrs old
Purchased CPO w 10K mi. Can't imagine why anyone would new bmw when CPO program is so great. Have had car for 30+ mos. And all service has been free. Have had a rattle in the pop up Nav. Fixed. Hatch opening problems fixed by replacing Z4 lid bumpers with 3 series spring loaded bumpers. Intermitent pass door lock fussiness. But that's it for problems. Nav system is grossly inferior to Japanese and domestics. Unfortunate. But I like the newer idrive interface a lot better. A blast to drive. Very responsive handles like it's on rails. Cont.
2007 M Coupe
Great, fun to drive. Very rare, won't see many on the road. The last true BMW M car with a hand built high rev inline 6. 2008 is the last year of the M coupe most likely never to be built again all z4 going forward will have conv hard top no fixed roof.
Know what you are getting into
I sold my 06 330i with the knowledge that the M coupe I was about to purchase was very far removed from the 330i in both comfort and performance. The car is a rocket, but you feel every bump on the road. Also, the "premium" sound system in the M is sub-standard at best. Again, know what you are getting into before you buy. If you are willing to sacrafice comfort for performance, then this is the car for you. It was for me.
