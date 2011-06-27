Used 1999 BMW Z3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Never sold in Canada, got one anyway Canuck Chuck , 01/27/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The base 2.8 Coupe was never sold in Canada. I bought my 99 in 2007 in western NY, 49xxx orig. miles. It now has 77xxx miles. It's now in its third Canadian winter. Only failures have been PCV valve and battery. Replaced the water pump at 54xxx miles before it broke (they all do). Unbelievable attention getter. Mine is one of 3 in our city of about 1 mill. Fantastic to drive in all conditions. Have a good set of snows on it, am only stopped by 6" or more dumps of snow, and then only until plowed. Heater is great, love the heated seats. If you don't want attention, then don't drive this car. I get questions and offers all the times. Chicks dig it. Report Abuse

Beyond all expectations David Jay , 03/06/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car on my birthday, and never looked back. When looking to replace an 87 325is, I stumbled upon the coupe. It's always fasinated me , when I saw it on the lot, I asked for a test drive. That sold me. It is the tightest handling, most stylish and unique car I have ever owned. Most people have buyers regret after a any new car.. its a big purchase after all. I had NONE. By the way, get used to people staring and pointing.. there were only a few thousand of these made. I drove it through the WORST New England winter I have ever seen, and it handled it with aplomb. If you have the chance, buy it. Report Abuse

beats up on boxters ronnielaguna , 04/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Handling is amazing, i corner it as hard as possible and the tires just won't break lose, freeway ramps feel like astronaut training. The unusual styling grabs to much attention at times it seems almost everyday someone asks "what is that" Some people just rave about it others just don't get it. I'm going to make some modifications, new chip, exhaust and intake and take it to the next level. Report Abuse

Juliewestlake Juliewestlake , 05/16/2016 2.8 2dr Coupe 0 of 3 people found this review helpful Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse