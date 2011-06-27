Used 2010 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews
Horrible Engine in these cars.
I purchase this car used, and she was beautiful. However she came with a list of problems that cost more to repair than the car was worth. It started with a smell of fumes coming into the cabin of the car, I brought the car to New Country BMW dealer a number of times to try to get a confirmation of what was wrong with the car and was told antifreeze was leaking and possibly a leaking cylinder head gasket. Because the dealer could not confirm the leaking gasket, I brought the car to a garage that specializes in foreign cars which gave me a quote of $10,000 to replace leaking Valve Seals, and noted that once they opened the engine they could find additional leaks. I went back to New Country BMW and explained to them the diagnostic I received, and was told yes these cars are known for leaking valve seals and there is a possibly that the cylinder head gaskets need to be replaced also for an additional $10,000 and $4,000 for the leaking antifreeze repair. Yes, I brought the car used, but who would think with the original price BMW charges for these vehicles that the engine would get more than 100,000. I have driven Infiniti's for far over $150,000 miles..
One of the best BMWs yet
I moved into this vehicle from a 6 series and absolutely love it. The 6 is a great car and is a lot of fun so moving to a SAC somewhat scared me but the X6 is awesome. I purchased the performance package so my X6 has an extra 40 horses and it makes the car even more of a beast. I would highly recommend this car to anyone that loves to drive and demands performance from the car.
Beauty and the Beast
I've had the car for almost 3 weeks now, The car has amazing performance its incredibly fast and very smooth, great seats, very comfortable the stereo is great, overall no complaints at all
not perfect
well, wife's X6 sound system is not working , we send it back to the dealer they fix it by installing new software but the problem shown twice, after that i wrote a complain letter to BMW germany after two days our local dealer called me to bring back the car, they said the problem from the amplifier!!they change it under warranty so far the sound system is working until now ,but now i see another problem the back camera somtime not working probably. bmw are nice car but they known of ther reliability issue.
BMW X6 2010 Sound issue
The sound system has started to going off in my car since last 2 months (in the beginning was intermittent but now a day happens so often). I bought my X6 in January and up to ~June I didn't have sound problem. But then later sound started going off (no sound for radio/cd, Reverse-alert, SOS, etc). Sometime restarting the Engine was helpful but not always. BMW Service told me because I had setup the bluetooth with blackberry which has an old version. But even after deleting the blackberry from the phone list and keeping the phone off when in my car I saw sound going off again. I am putting for my car at BMW for second time. I hope they will be able to fix it. I paid $87,000 for this car!
