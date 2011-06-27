Used 2010 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews

Horrible Engine in these cars. Sadly disappointed , 05/15/2017 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchase this car used, and she was beautiful. However she came with a list of problems that cost more to repair than the car was worth. It started with a smell of fumes coming into the cabin of the car, I brought the car to New Country BMW dealer a number of times to try to get a confirmation of what was wrong with the car and was told antifreeze was leaking and possibly a leaking cylinder head gasket. Because the dealer could not confirm the leaking gasket, I brought the car to a garage that specializes in foreign cars which gave me a quote of $10,000 to replace leaking Valve Seals, and noted that once they opened the engine they could find additional leaks. I went back to New Country BMW and explained to them the diagnostic I received, and was told yes these cars are known for leaking valve seals and there is a possibly that the cylinder head gaskets need to be replaced also for an additional $10,000 and $4,000 for the leaking antifreeze repair. Yes, I brought the car used, but who would think with the original price BMW charges for these vehicles that the engine would get more than 100,000. I have driven Infiniti's for far over $150,000 miles.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

One of the best BMWs yet Germancarsrock , 02/14/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I moved into this vehicle from a 6 series and absolutely love it. The 6 is a great car and is a lot of fun so moving to a SAC somewhat scared me but the X6 is awesome. I purchased the performance package so my X6 has an extra 40 horses and it makes the car even more of a beast. I would highly recommend this car to anyone that loves to drive and demands performance from the car. Report Abuse

Beauty and the Beast nissan sofi , 02/12/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had the car for almost 3 weeks now, The car has amazing performance its incredibly fast and very smooth, great seats, very comfortable the stereo is great, overall no complaints at all Report Abuse

not perfect , 05/16/2012 6 of 7 people found this review helpful well, wife's X6 sound system is not working , we send it back to the dealer they fix it by installing new software but the problem shown twice, after that i wrote a complain letter to BMW germany after two days our local dealer called me to bring back the car, they said the problem from the amplifier!!they change it under warranty so far the sound system is working until now ,but now i see another problem the back camera somtime not working probably. bmw are nice car but they known of ther reliability issue. Report Abuse