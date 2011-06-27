2020 BMW X5 M50i Consumer Reviews

Kerry Sloan , 04/11/2020 M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Got the 2020 X5 M50i and love it. This is my 87th vehicle that I've owned (I know, it's my weakness) and if not my favorite, it's a close 2nd. It is so fun pulling up beside a Mustang GT (which I've also owned) and saying "I'll run you for titles" and watch the look on their faces as to why would a guy in an SUV say something like that?! So far only one taker....he lost but I let him keep his GT! The only drawback is the technology is complicated to use.