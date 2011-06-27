2020 BMW X5 M50i Consumer Reviews
Awesome
Got the 2020 X5 M50i and love it. This is my 87th vehicle that I've owned (I know, it's my weakness) and if not my favorite, it's a close 2nd. It is so fun pulling up beside a Mustang GT (which I've also owned) and saying "I'll run you for titles" and watch the look on their faces as to why would a guy in an SUV say something like that?! So far only one taker....he lost but I let him keep his GT! The only drawback is the technology is complicated to use.
Outrageous V8
I've had the M50i for a couple months now and so pleased with this purchase. Been an audi buyer for a long time however this combo of power, interior and tech won me over. The 4.4L twin-turbo is comfortable for around town driving and then when you open it up....wow! The cabin is really well done and nice touches like the LED moon roof and crystal controls make it feel special. Some good deals out there....this one is worth a strong look. Highly recommend.
