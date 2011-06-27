Used 2018 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Reliable, safe, excellent mileage Vin Tanner , 03/25/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful This is our 2nd X5 diesel. Both have been trouble free. Mileage is much better than projected. Highway mpg is 35-37 depending on terrain. Same for previous X5. Diesel prices average 10% higher in FL, but mileage is 60-80% better than V8 gasoline. No brainer since torque is similar. The one thing I would like to see with BMW is weather radar/ability to access iphone apps for such via LTE networks. BMW says that is coming. X5 is adequate in size, bigger families may wait for the X7. This has been a superior vehicle and rides better than our ML series did. Yes, we will continue to buy the X5 diesel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

More than you expect Mark G , 08/09/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful Previously had a ML350 bluetec. The ride, handling and performance are superior on all counts. And that is not even counting better MPG. The only three area's that I find the X5 short in are backseat room, specifically legroom, slightly smaller cargo area and confusing and lacking equipment packages. My thought is that a number of options on the X5 for a luxury SUV could and should be standard. I cannot express the significant difference in handling and engine performance vs the ML 350. If you are not familiar with diesel you will be hard pressed to notice the difference against a typical gasoline engine. Certainly X5 owners with a gasoline model will notice the difference, but it is important to express that the diesel is not lacking by any means. Price aside it is a good value for the money and you will not be disappointed. Going on 8 months now and couldn't be happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Can't believe it is a diesel Greg , 01/10/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 11 of 15 people found this review helpful Have been very happy with ride/comfort/options. Overall quickness and agility is impressive. Sport mode is quite fun. Only complaint is the 'door sill' that sticks out and gets in the way when exiting/entering vehicle.

Still loving it after 50,000 miles Bret , 03/13/2019 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 7 of 10 people found this review helpful I am a diesel guy. I have owned many diesel vehicles and decided to drive the X5-35d for fun...my wife and I were hooked from the moment we accelerated off the dealers lot. We have owned this vehicle now for 7 months and are getting 33 MPG average driving in the mountains of Colorado and I do not drive conservatively:) We love the handling, the safety features, and there are so many little engineered surprises in this vehicle. Our warranty is now over. We have not had any issues other than the sunroof needed to be repaired and it may have been our fault. We plan to keep this vehicle for a long time, at least 200,000 miles...unless it proves to become expensive to keep going. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value