Used 2012 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews
Love It AND Hate It
I have owned this vehicle for 14 month. It has been on a flatbed truck FOUR times!!!! Thermostat failure caused car to shut down while I was driving on the parkway - stuck for 3 hours. Brakes seized and calipers would not free the front wheels - stuck for 2 hours. Coolant reservior EXPLODED - coolant everywhere - stuck for 3 hours. Oil Tank EXPLODED - oil EVERYWHERE - stuck for 3 hours. The only saving grace is that my local dealership has excellent service and has provided me with a loaner vehicle every time mine was in the shop (it has gotten to the point that I feel it needs repairs whenever it is dirty so I at least get a free wash out of it....). The X5 is pretty. It handles very well. It has great pick-up and braking capacity.......but it has ZERO reliability. NEVER AGAIN!
Incredibly expensive to maintain the V8 Bi-Turbo
Constantly requiring expensive maintenance. Bought with 60K miles in 2015. Have spend $10,000 -- and this it at least 1/3 less than what the dealer would charge. EVERYTHING requires massive labor and parts are amazingly expensive. My 6th BMW, but my first V8 Bi-Turbo.
How BMW lost a 15 year customer
We bought two X5's, one in 2001, one in 2011. The 2012 X5 has 28K miles on it and warranty expired in October '15. In early October, the car called BMW and said service was required. We took it and they could not say what service was needed. We told them to replace the wipers since we were there on our $1,000+ extended service plan. So far we have gotten two sets of wipers and two oil changes for our $1000. Don't buy that plan from them. It covers little. In December '15 the vehicle was leaking oil in the garage. They determined it was leaking from a hose going to the turbocharger and fixed it as a courtesy beyond the warranty period at no charge. 45 days later it was leaking again in the same spot in the garage. This time it was determined that the turbocharger needed replaced. They agreed to replace it with a 5% deductible of $263. Each trip there is painful. The service department is grossly understaffed. Today there was one adviser there, with a line waiting to see her. She was literally running, doing her best. After a 10 minute wait to pay and a 10 minute wait to get the vehicle, I was out. The car smells like glue really strong. I got an appraisal too, no longer having peace of mind. Our $60K car is now worth $18K private party/$12K trade in after 6 years, 4 months and 36,000 miles. BMW no longer holds it's value. Our 15 years of BMW loyalty are at an end. The quality of product has declined, and the dealer experiences are time consuming and frustrating. BMW is supposed to give you peace of mind and the ultimate driving experience. For us, they have failed. We went back to the dealer for a seat calibration warning in April 2017. Service department did good work. We waited while work was done and browsed the showroom. Salesman all around their central kiosk. After looking at new X5s I asked a salesperson a question about the new technology package. He told me to look on line for details. No interest in selling a new car (which would be a hard sell based on our X5 quality issues. A call to the sales manager was returned 3 days later.
Confidence in the Passing Lane
On the highway, in the passing lane .this is where the BMW X5 sets itself apart. It holds the lane so well and it WANTS to go fast. It is so comfortable on a long trip home from the ski slopes. But there is a trade-off. While it may blow the doors of a Lexus GX in the passing lane, it will spend seemingly 3x as much time in the repair shop having annoying stuff fixed and warning lights turned off.
2012 BMW X5 Issues too many already! Disappointed.
Bought it used 58k miles , first day the battery died, took it to BMW dealer, labor+parts+programming $475, called the dealer i bought it from (not BMW car dealer)and they sent me the check for the full amount. After 2 months engine overheating, towed the car to the dealer, water bump +thermostat +flushing coolant and a few more flushing all trans, etc plus aliment, $1800 for water bump and thermostat+ the other things all together came up to $2500 after$300 discount, we went to pickup the car asked for discount and got the bill down to $1978. very very disappointed about the quality of BMW, shame on them. I went to the dealer i bought the used car from and requested they pay for the issue under the New York lemon law, waiting for them to get back to me. I decided to buy extended warranty 5years/100k which comes first , covers almost everything(engine,turbocharge,trans,brakes,drive axle,steering,gasket,seals,brakes,electrical,a/c) , for $3700 plus tax comes up to $4000. Do you think I did the right thing by getting warranty(already in two month and cost me $2500 to fix twice)? Is it a good price for the plan? Anyone has any similar issues and experience etc..? Found this article online" BMWs are reliable, but Japanese cars actually have a better track record. BMW models are officially rated “average” or “below average” by auto magazines and hobbyists. Though the company promises long intervals between servicing, the fact is that their turbocharged models often have more problems more often" For reliability, it is below average according to Consumer Reports. The main problems occur in the electrical system and the cooling system for the engine. It rated even lower in the J.D. Power and Associates study, which gave the 2012 X5 just two out of five stars. This study found most problems in the electrical and cooling systems, as well as slight problems with the engine.So be aware BMW buyers !! My second car is a Honda and it drives and feels better than BMW!! And its half the BMW price brand new ! 11/2019 update: Two years ago had valve cover gasket leaking oil, took it to the dealer and they fixed it and charged the warranty $1500 and i paid around $300 for a few things, also the door handle sensor for comfort access is not working anymore and the warranty said its not covered! As of today the car is at the BMW service for oil leak again this time from the oil pan, been 20 days, they called me and said out of pocket for other things they recommend to fix too and not covered under the warranty $2000, meanwhile the warranty will cover other parts that might cost 4-5$k! It's very unreliable car for the original price and the name and its still only 7 years old under 80k mileage! So far between me and the warranty we paid around 13k plus 4k for the warranty! Thats insane. I was told buy a foreign car mechanic to only buy Benz and stay away from BMW
