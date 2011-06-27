  1. Home
Used 2009 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Quality issues ?

cwe6279, 05/04/2015
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

This car was great the first 3 years I owned it. Year 4, 5 were more troublesome and 5+ downright maddening. Since the Warranty expired, had to replace the following at about $5000-7000 per year average cost: - IBS sensors and cables (twice) - Alternator - batteries/brakes (only normal wear and tear repair I have had to make) - Catalytic converter it only has 30k miles on it! Aside from the issues above, the service I received was really disappointing (but maybe it's just my area). I heard from various sources there was a lot of local turnover and some challenges in the dealer/manufacturer relationship and that was certainly reflected in the service levels I experienced.

I've been had!

Mike, 11/25/2015
xDrive48i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
48 of 51 people found this review helpful

I was seduced by its good looks and big engine. Our X5 has been a maintenance nightmare. Something very expensive fails on this vehicle about once every 6 months. Out of warranty fixes has cost us about $5000-$6000 per year since owning it. The latest news is it failed to pass smog due to value leaks. My BMW tech told me this is common for this engine. Well, now I have to spend another $6000k ($500 in parts, 45 hours of labor!) to replace the value seals just to get it to pass smog. This is my second and last BMW.

Wish it were more reliable

Brian B, 09/11/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

My wife has been driving for almost 2 years. I am trying to decide whether we want to buy from lease. We have had multiple problems with this car. We have had a continuous small surge from the start position. Additionally we had a leak in the sun roof that went into the dash. They had to replace the dash )leather) and all electronics. Problem is fixed but it always lurks in my mind. My wife really likes the car. Power is good. Drives good. We paid extra for the leather dash and upgraded leather seating. Do not get this car without the vented (cooled) seats. I have found it to be extremely hot on the bottom:)

Big Machine Worth it !

Carla, 05/09/2016
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Never have had a problem, it's a 2009. Last week had to have left front headlight replaced. Been very satisfied with it. Just the other day a friend ask me about it, he's thinking seriously about getting one. Love the steering, the way it hugs the road, the pickup, in fact it all feels like it fits tight, I feel safe!

People mover with class and performance

cnaps, 09/29/2013
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I must say the BMW X5 3.0 i x-drive is a excellent looking & driving suv. it's not X5m fast but perfect for everyday use. The cabin is very comfortable and build quality and materials are of the highest quality and also safety and the brakes are very good and drives very tight. It gives you the room you need to move the family around with out losing the performance and style. Build quality and reliability is as good as it gets. I have had many vehicles from different car manufacturers and all have needed parts and service. If you do your services on time which many people don't do with German cars you will be fine. Don't be fooled thinking other brands of cars or trucks don't need servicing or parts I say buy what you can afford and like and it won't bother you servicing it. And you need to pay to play !

