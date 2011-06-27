Used 2009 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Quality issues ? cwe6279 , 05/04/2015 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This car was great the first 3 years I owned it. Year 4, 5 were more troublesome and 5+ downright maddening. Since the Warranty expired, had to replace the following at about $5000-7000 per year average cost: - IBS sensors and cables (twice) - Alternator - batteries/brakes (only normal wear and tear repair I have had to make) - Catalytic converter it only has 30k miles on it! Aside from the issues above, the service I received was really disappointing (but maybe it's just my area). I heard from various sources there was a lot of local turnover and some challenges in the dealer/manufacturer relationship and that was certainly reflected in the service levels I experienced. Report Abuse

I've been had! Mike , 11/25/2015 xDrive48i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) 48 of 51 people found this review helpful I was seduced by its good looks and big engine. Our X5 has been a maintenance nightmare. Something very expensive fails on this vehicle about once every 6 months. Out of warranty fixes has cost us about $5000-$6000 per year since owning it. The latest news is it failed to pass smog due to value leaks. My BMW tech told me this is common for this engine. Well, now I have to spend another $6000k ($500 in parts, 45 hours of labor!) to replace the value seals just to get it to pass smog. This is my second and last BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wish it were more reliable Brian B , 09/11/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My wife has been driving for almost 2 years. I am trying to decide whether we want to buy from lease. We have had multiple problems with this car. We have had a continuous small surge from the start position. Additionally we had a leak in the sun roof that went into the dash. They had to replace the dash )leather) and all electronics. Problem is fixed but it always lurks in my mind. My wife really likes the car. Power is good. Drives good. We paid extra for the leather dash and upgraded leather seating. Do not get this car without the vented (cooled) seats. I have found it to be extremely hot on the bottom:) Report Abuse

Big Machine Worth it ! Carla , 05/09/2016 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Never have had a problem, it's a 2009. Last week had to have left front headlight replaced. Been very satisfied with it. Just the other day a friend ask me about it, he's thinking seriously about getting one. Love the steering, the way it hugs the road, the pickup, in fact it all feels like it fits tight, I feel safe! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse