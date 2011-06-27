Used 2005 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews

It's a BMW benzboyz , 02/25/2013 68 of 69 people found this review helpful Bought my BMW X5 3.0i SAV in Feb 2010 with approximately 70k miles...current mileage 150k. I have always thought that BMW hit it out of the park in the looks department when they designed the X5; still do. I travel a lot for work and the X5 gives me confidence that I can handle any road conditions and is a comfortable highway cruiser. While I don't regret my decision to purchase BMW's flagship SAV, a potential buyer needs to remember that this vehicle is $50k new and is engineered to high performance/handling specs. As a result of both of the attributes, ongoing maintenance is going to be more frequent and expensive than most run of the mill SUVs. Report Abuse

BE CAREFUL WHEN BUYING A USED X5 jas74 , 01/22/2012 56 of 57 people found this review helpful These SUV's are great when purchased new, but when the sellers and owners don't have the correct maintenance performed. It could be a nightmare for the future owners. My story goes like this. Found a used 2005 X5 4.4i from a local BMW dealer. Purchased it and within a month bad transfer case 3,000 dollars, oil leaks along with brake lines 800 dollars. Remember only "ONE" month later! To say the least after working with the dealer, they bought it back! Afterall they gave it a clean bill of health before I drove it off the lot. Moral of this story.. IF you buy one of these, make sure you have it COMPLETELY checked over by a BMW mechianic you trust. Otherwise Walk way !

This is the best- handling SUV RAW , 01/07/2010 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Still driving this 2005 in 2010, and intend on keeping it. This is the best- handling SUV - perfect size, balance, pick-up. I like it better than the 2006 model, which is wider and feels less nimble. If the seats are too hard for you, buy a Buick. They are just right for a sporty drive. And personally, I love the sound and feel of the heavy 'clunk' of the doors. Heavy they are, safe they are, also. Yet the X5 4.4i never makes you think you're driving a tank (hello Range Rover!). I've never driven any other SUV that had the handling characteristic of this X5. BMW got that one just right.

Gotta love it bimmer girl , 11/07/2009 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Our car now has 90,000 miles on it, and I still smile every time I drive it. It is so responsive, and tight around the corners, that I often forget that I'm in a huge SUV. I was almost ran off the road one day with my 2 kids in the back, and I fought to keep the vehicle on the road, but the BMW handled so well, that we got back on track and on our way. I truly believe that in any other SUV we would have tipped and crashed. People keep mentioning gas mileage, but they forget they bought a performance car! Indy cars and jet planes don't get great mileage either! I think it's pretty good- we average about 22 and got 28 on a long highway trip!