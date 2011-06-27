2019 BMW X4 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great look and fun to drive.Impressive interior
We drove the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC 300, Lincoln Nautilus, and this beauty won out for it's striking looks especially with our M package. The 30i engine is smooth, powerful for a Turbo 4 and gets 29 on the Hwy, and 25 Combined mileage. The surround camera system and blind spot warnings we bought makes visibility fantastic. Yes the back seat roof line doesn't accommodate 6 ft. plus people easily, but we buy for us in the front. Gorgeous car with amazing features.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
ONE OF THE MOST ATTRACTIVE VEHICLES ON THE ROAD
Class,Elegance ,Sophistication & demands respect .Get out of the way with the BMW badge this drives like the ultimate driving machine that it is .Unless your doing Bentley or Rolls Royce which is of higher caliber ,then your competition is Porsche & Maserati . The only car that is direct competition and might have one advantage is the Mercedes GLC coupe as that car maintains a very important safety feature that BMW lacks and that’s Blind Spot Assist a necessity which is ignored by BMW. The conclusion is that BMW X4 has a slight advantage with everything else that the vehicle has to offer then gets smack down due to lack of this standard safety technology that it ignores in its vehicles
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Vehicle with a unique look
This is a very fun to drive vehicle with a sporty unique look, a real head turner. I enjoy the technology with the hand gesture feature (allows you to interface with touching the controls). The throttle response in sportiness is just enough to provide the thrill you need while still being conservative now on gas to make driving cost efficient
Sponsored cars related to the X4
Related 2019 BMW X4 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020