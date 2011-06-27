  1. Home
2019 BMW X4 SUV Consumer Reviews

Great look and fun to drive.Impressive interior

sdskyguy, 04/18/2019
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

We drove the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC 300, Lincoln Nautilus, and this beauty won out for it's striking looks especially with our M package. The 30i engine is smooth, powerful for a Turbo 4 and gets 29 on the Hwy, and 25 Combined mileage. The surround camera system and blind spot warnings we bought makes visibility fantastic. Yes the back seat roof line doesn't accommodate 6 ft. plus people easily, but we buy for us in the front. Gorgeous car with amazing features.

ONE OF THE MOST ATTRACTIVE VEHICLES ON THE ROAD

Randy , 04/12/2019
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Class,Elegance ,Sophistication & demands respect .Get out of the way with the BMW badge this drives like the ultimate driving machine that it is .Unless your doing Bentley or Rolls Royce which is of higher caliber ,then your competition is Porsche & Maserati . The only car that is direct competition and might have one advantage is the Mercedes GLC coupe as that car maintains a very important safety feature that BMW lacks and that’s Blind Spot Assist a necessity which is ignored by BMW. The conclusion is that BMW X4 has a slight advantage with everything else that the vehicle has to offer then gets smack down due to lack of this standard safety technology that it ignores in its vehicles

Great Vehicle with a unique look

Melvin , 02/01/2020
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a very fun to drive vehicle with a sporty unique look, a real head turner. I enjoy the technology with the hand gesture feature (allows you to interface with touching the controls). The throttle response in sportiness is just enough to provide the thrill you need while still being conservative now on gas to make driving cost efficient

