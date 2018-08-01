  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)

2019 BMW X4 SUV

Type:

What’s new

  • Completely redesigned for 2019
  • Revised styling
  • New standard features
  • Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Both available engines are smooth, powerful and fuel-efficient
  • Easy to personalize thanks to a long list of standard and optional features
  • Impressive handling for an SUV
  • Rear headroom is a bit tight
  • The sloping roofline compromises cargo space
  • Android Auto is not available
  • Pricey when fully optioned
BMW X4 for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$50,450
Select your model:
2019 BMW X4 SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which X4 does Edmunds recommend?

We'd recommend the M40i, which not only matches the exterior's aggressive styling but takes full advantage of BMW's incredible twin-turbo six-cylinder engine. While it will cost more than the xDrive30i, we think the M40i best delivers on the dynamic concept of the X4 and should serve that small niche of buyers quite well.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

BMW's redesigned 2019 X4 is a more sporting and stylish alternative to the traditional luxury crossover. It's related to the X3 SUV but has a sleeker, more coupelike profile. It's also a bit wider, longer and shorter in height than the X3, signaling its mission from the moment you lay eyes on it.

The two available trim levels are differentiated by their engines and standard equipment. The xDrive30i uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for 248 horses, while the M40i has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder with 355 hp. BMW wagers an M40i can rip 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds. That's quick acceleration from any vehicle, let alone a compact luxury SUV. BMW says it tuned the X4 to have slightly greater handling capability than the X3, too, so there is some substance to go along with the sportier styling.

Really, though, the X4 is a styling choice. And to get it, you have to pay more and give up some practicality compared to the X3. That sloping roofline cuts into precious rear-seat headroom and robs cargo space and rearward visibility. So while the 2019 BMW X4 might well look the part of a crossover, it's best if you pack a little lighter and resist the temptation to bring some of your friends along for the ride.

2019 BMW X4 models

The 2019 BMW X4 is available in two trim levels: the xDrive30i and the M40i. The xDrive30i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), while the M40i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (355 hp, 365 lb-ft). Both come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard xDrive30i features include 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and selectable drive modes. There's a choice of xLine Design or M Sport Design style packages, with the latter offering different wheel options and more aggressive styling cues.

On the inside, the features list continues with dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver memory settings, simulated-leather upholstery, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, BMW Assist emergency telematics, BMW's iDrive infotainment system with a 10.3-inch display, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a 12-speaker sound system. Apple CarPlay is available on a one-year trial. A forward collision warning system with low-speed automatic braking is also standard equipment.

Stepping up to the X4 M40i will add an adaptive suspension, keyless entry and ignition, and satellite radio. It also comes with the M Sport package that includes unique aerodynamic exterior touches, black exterior trim and M Sport brakes.

Three major packages are available for the X4. The Convenience package (xDrive30i only) includes lumbar support, keyless entry and ignition, and satellite radio. The Premium package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, gesture control for the infotainment system, and a head-up display. With the Executive package, you get a surround-view camera system, park assist, a digital instrument cluster, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, and ambient interior lighting.

Safety-related packages include the Driving Assistance package — blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, improved frontal collision warning with emergency braking mitigation and rear cross-traffic alert — and the Driving Assistance Plus package, with active cruise control with stop and go, active lane keeping assist, side collision avoidance, traffic jam assist and evasion aid. Notable stand-alone options include leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a premium Harman Kardon sound system and ventilated front seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW X4 xDrive30i (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.0

Driving

7.5
The eight-speed transmission is a good match for the responsive 2.0-liter turbo engine. The X4 doesn't sprint off the line. But get it up to speed, and there's plenty of zip for when it matters. All of BMW's baked-in handling and steering goodness is here, although none of the selectable drive modes dial in the ideal dynamic balance.

Acceleration

7.0
There's a steady, satisfying stream of power and smooth upshifts when squeezing on the throttle. The base engine X4 isn't especially quick, needing 7.6 seconds to reach 60 mph. The wide powerband makes it easy to summon a burst for passing, although full-throttle sprints require an extra beat for the transmission to downshift.

Braking

7.0
The X4's brakes react quickly and are smooth and easy to modulate in regular driving. The pedal is more soft than firm, and there's a long stroke, but that doesn't affect confident brake feel or ability. Panic stops are about as smooth, stable and quiet as you could want in an emergency even if the 130-foot stopping distance is slightly longer than average.

Steering

7.5
The steering loads up well in Sport mode during quick curves. It's nice and heavy but still sharp and accurate, inspiring confidence when breezing through twistier sections of road. The steering loosens up a bit and requires less effort in Comfort mode, but it still has BMW's trademark high-speed heft and confidence.

Handling

8.0
With its standard M Sport suspension (the regular suspension is a no-cost option), our X4 test car felt solid and composed through quick corners and curves. There's perceptible body roll, but less than you'd expect. And even with all-season tires, the X4 feels game for a spirited run through the gears. The M Sport suspension doesn't offer the optional adaptive dampers.

Drivability

8.0
Selectable drive modes offer up different steering, throttle and shift settings. The default Comfort mode is pleasant, but drivetrain responses are lazy. Eco is worse and offers questionable fuel savings. Sport is too high-strung for regular driving. The best mode is Comfort with the transmission individually set to the sportier shift schedule. The eight-speed transmission is a good match for the quick-spooling turbo engine. Cruise control uses downshifting and brake application to hold speed while going downhill.

Off-road

7.0
All-wheel drive comes standard, and 8 inches of ground clearance means the X4 can handle an unpaved road, but difficult trails will remain beyond its reach.

Comfort

8.0
The seats are firm, supportive and great for long stints. And while the ride is taut, it shrugs off rough roads. Larger impacts might shake — but won't rattle — the cabin. Climate control works quickly and evenly in both rows. There's a touch of wind noise, but the smooth ride, zesty engine and hushed interior make the X4 deceptively fast. It's easy to exceed the speed limit without realizing it.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are the right blend of firm and supportive, and they remain comfortable during long stretches behind the wheel. Multiple adjustments include thigh extenders and inflatable side bolsters, ensuring a good fit for most body types. The rear seats are flat, with less bolstering, by comparison, but they're still comfortable.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride is smooth and compliant without resorting to overly stiff suspension settings. BMW manages to get the right balance here, and road rash or washboard surfaces are held at bay. Larger bumps, dips and divots can jar the cabin, but without the harsh impact of the shocks bottoming out.

Noise & vibration

7.5
There's a bit of wind noise rushing over the windshield at highway speeds, but not enough to hinder conversation levels. Otherwise, the cabin is impressively hushed, enough that the quiet combined with the smooth engine and suspension can lull you into speeds higher than perceived.

Climate control

7.5
Climate control warms up and cools down quickly with effective temperature control and fan speed. Heat is even a touch hotter than you'd expect, which is good news for winter drivers. Rear-seat passengers get vents and controls over temperature and bi-directional control (upper and lower heat). The seat heaters are very potent but disperse heat somewhat unevenly.

Interior

7.0
The cabin is pretty spacious, even though it doesn't appear so from the outside. A wide range of front-seat adjustments allows for a confident driving position. The low-mounted seat cushions give rear passengers decent headroom, but the sloping roofline forces you to duck on the way in. The roof design also severely compromises visibility to the rear sides.

Ease of use

7.5
The center dash layout is intuitive as is typical of BMW. The radio and climate controls are all within easy reach, and the iDrive dial controller controls most everything with simple hand movement. That said, the touchscreen is also easy to access for those who prefer to tap commands on-screen. Gesture control is hit-or-miss.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Front passengers won't have issues getting in and out, but rear-seat passengers of most any height will need to duck and cover on entry and exit. The swooping roofline is only too eager to knock your noggin on the way in if you're not paying attention, a common issue with these SUV "coupes." The rear seats are placed fairly low, which helps, but you'll need to mind your melon on the way in.

Driving position

7.5
A manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel combined with a wide range of seating adjustments means drivers of nearly any height can find a comfortable position. It's possible to place the seat quite low or higher up for a commanding view. A short hood helps with getting a good view out the front glass.

Roominess

7.0
Although it's a bit treacherous for rear-seat passengers to get in and out, once seated, they'll enjoy a sufficient amount of room. The rear seat cushions are low and flat, which helps reclaim some headroom lost to the roofline. The X4 has a bit less legroom than the average SUV in this segment, though it's not too noticeable.

Visibility

6.5
Visibility is pretty compromised all around and especially out the very narrow back window, which is more decorative than it is useful. A nice high-res backup camera helps during low-speed maneuvering and parking, but you'll definitely want to check the box for optional blind-spot monitoring.

Quality

7.5
It's hard to argue with the interior quality and feel, although we noticed an intermittent rattle from somewhere in the back at idle that made the X4 sound a bit like a diesel. But that's not enough to diminish our confidence in the car's overall build quality.

Utility

7.5
You give up cargo space for the looks, but there's still enough here to be useful. Plenty of interior storage helps with keeping phones and personal effects close at hand. Child seats, even large ones, will fit pretty easily, although securing the top tethers requires removing the cargo cover first.

Small-item storage

8.0
The large door pockets front and rear offer enough room for sizable bottles, wallets and even small handbags. The front center console bin is short but relatively deep. Rear-seat passengers even get some useful space in the fold-down armrest.

Cargo space

7.0
You lose some overall cargo space to the sloping roofline, but there's still a decent amount of room as well as additional flexibility with the 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Our test car also came equipped with sliding cargo rails and tie-downs. Multiple levers release the rear seats to fold down automatically. There's 18.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats and up to 50.5 cubic feet of max cargo capacity — small for the segment but better than the Mercedes-Benz.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Isofix anchors are exceptionally easy to find and accessible, located behind plastic tabs that fold back at the bottom of the rear seat cushions. The top tether anchors in the rear seatbacks are also easy to access, but you'll need to remove the cargo cover first. The rear seat area provides enough room to move around a large car seat with ease.

Technology

7.0
The combination of touchscreen and dial controls makes exploring infotainment menus a breeze. The nav system is easy to use and the graphics are tack-sharp, although voice commands offer limited usefulness. The basic driver aids are nice, but unfortunately they don't include blind-spot monitoring, which should be standard given this car's limited visibility.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Apple CarPlay compatibility is included for one year. You'll have to pay for it after that ($80 per year or $300 for 20 years). There's still no love for Android users. Passengers will need to fight over a single USB port. A wireless charging pad costs an extra $400 and runs quite hot.

Driver aids

6.0
Our test car came with the basic set of driver assistance features, including forward collision warning, automatic braking and pedestrian detection. Blind-spot monitoring, which you'll absolutely need due to the X4's limited visibility, is a $500 option. There's no adaptive cruise, which is surprising at the price point.

Voice control

7.0
Voice controls are somewhat limited. Addresses and points of interest often need to be slowly and painstakingly spoken, and the system often returns unusable results from a navigation search. Voice commands for audio are consistently accurate, but the Mercedes system is leaps better.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW X4.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • dashboard
  • value
  • appearance
  • visibility
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great look and fun to drive.Impressive interior
sdskyguy,
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We drove the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC 300, Lincoln Nautilus, and this beauty won out for it's striking looks especially with our M package. The 30i engine is smooth, powerful for a Turbo 4 and gets 29 on the Hwy, and 25 Combined mileage. The surround camera system and blind spot warnings we bought makes visibility fantastic. Yes the back seat roof line doesn't accommodate 6 ft. plus people easily, but we buy for us in the front. Gorgeous car with amazing features.

5 out of 5 stars, ONE OF THE MOST ATTRACTIVE VEHICLES ON THE ROAD
Randy ,
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Class,Elegance ,Sophistication & demands respect .Get out of the way with the BMW badge this drives like the ultimate driving machine that it is .Unless your doing Bentley or Rolls Royce which is of higher caliber ,then your competition is Porsche & Maserati . The only car that is direct competition and might have one advantage is the Mercedes GLC coupe as that car maintains a very important safety feature that BMW lacks and that’s Blind Spot Assist a necessity which is ignored by BMW. The conclusion is that BMW X4 has a slight advantage with everything else that the vehicle has to offer then gets smack down due to lack of this standard safety technology that it ignores in its vehicles

5 out of 5 stars, Great Vehicle with a unique look
Melvin ,
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is a very fun to drive vehicle with a sporty unique look, a real head turner. I enjoy the technology with the hand gesture feature (allows you to interface with touching the controls). The throttle response in sportiness is just enough to provide the thrill you need while still being conservative now on gas to make driving cost efficient

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

2019 BMW X4 video

The 2019 BMW X4 Isn't for Everybody -- And That's the Point

The 2019 BMW X4 Isn't for Everybody -- And That's the Point

[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: That right there is the new 2019 BMW X4. It's a slightly more premium, slightly more sporty variant of the X3 that has a slope down roof. Kind of like the BMW X6. We're gonna drive it for the first time today. [MUSIC PLAYING] From the driver's seat, unsurprisingly, the X4 drives similarly to the X3. And I'm actually happy to get to talk about that because I went to Portugal to drive the X3 and film a video on it, and I got the flu immediately after landing. So no video. But I've since reviewed that vehicle and driving this car for the first time, and the similarities are very easy to spot. The dash looks identical. Forward visibility is excellent. You get the same powerful 6 cylinder engine and this model, which is the M40i. Of the two, this is the M40i, which is the top version. Beneath that, is an xDrive30i. The xDrive30i comes with a two liter turbocharged 4 cylinder, about 250 horsepower, or so. And this M40i has a turbocharged straight 6 with 355 horsepower and about 365 pound feet of torque. So acceleration in this is not a problem. BMW's never had a problem making powerful engines that feel good. This one revs all the way to 6500 RPM and sounds good in the process. So it's a very satisfactory driving experience. The nicely weighted and easy to grab onto steering wheel feels good in your hands. There's good detents in the rim that make you want to grab the wheel at the right position. The throttle response is pretty solid for a turbocharged engine, especially one with an 8 speed transmission. If I dial it into one of the various sport modes, it even gets a little louder and it will crackle the be exhaust when I make downshifts. Take a listen to this. [ENGINE REVVING] That's a good sound. And speaking of crazy performance things that you don't expect in this kind of vehicle, we've got launch control. And that will get this M40i model to 60 miles an hour, according to BMW, in just over 4 and a half seconds. There's no arguments about how fast this car could be in a straight line. And when it comes to handling, it does that job pretty well too. There's no getting around that it's an SUV, that it rides taller, that it weighs a fair amount as well. But still, the satisfying parts of driving quickly, how the car responds when you go into a corner, how it feels when you accelerate out-- all those elements are tied together very nicely. And that's important because that's kind of what you'd expect from BMW. The X4 aspires to be a sportier version of the X3. To that end, they've extended the rear track width on this over an inch-- 1.2 inches. And that seems like a small amount, but it actually is kind of a major deal. They've done this because, you know, it looked good, which doesn't hurt. And too, it also makes the car a little bit more nimble. And that's something you may not notice when you're driving in the commute stop and go traffic. But it may influence other elements, like if you decide to go up a winding road, or take a freeway off ramp or on ramp at a good clip. All these X4 models come with the sport suspension that makes it ride a little bit more firmly than the standard car, and adaptive damping is optional. The version that we're driving, like I mentioned, is an X40i. But it's outfitted and kitted out with all the doodads and accessories, if you couldn't tell by this beautiful red leather. Now, all the X4's come standard with a large entertainment display, but the head-up display is optional, but this one has it. It looks attractive. What I like about this new generation of X3 and X4 is this large digital gauge cluster. It's interesting because it's definitely a digital screen, but they've worked in that surrounds of the gauges. Those are actual fixed elements. You can reach out and touch them, even though the screen behind them can change to whatever. We've also got some sportier seats in this. They have a little bit more aggressive side bolstering. And that's to make you, you know, help you sit in place. Now, let's talk about the rear hatch. The rear window is a lot smaller than it is on the X3. And the rear headrests impinge upon the visibility as well. We have tall side view mirrors, which help. And we have a suite of safety equipment, including rear view camera, top view camera, all of that stuff as well. Well, visibility could be a concern to some people who are more sensitive to that than not. This X4, which is outfitted with all the sporty elements, does the sporty driving stuff right, which is exactly what you'd hope. But let's talk about what happens to the back seat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, the story with the last generation BMW X4 was that it compromised so much interior space because of the way this roofline went down, that it really didn't seem to be that much worthwhile stepping to it over in X3 because the compromises were so great. Now because this generation X3 and consequently, this generation X4 are so much bigger than those vehicles, there are still compromises, but the space remains pretty usable. I gotta say. As I slither over to this seat here, I find that if I sit behind the driver's seat where I was sitting last-- if I sit behind myself, I have plenty of leg room, plenty of shoulder room. Although, my hair is just about brushing the roof. If you have any taller passengers, taller than 5'10" or passengers with big torsos, their heads might be in the roof. And this center seat here has a pretty firm backrest. So you can get four adults in this car total, but you probably want to keep the center space for the little ones. Cargo space is a lot less than the X3, but the cargo area is pretty usable. You can flip down this backseat and use this entire loading area to put your stuff. [MUSIC PLAYING] The X4 is a very nice driving and interesting looking vehicle. The question is, who's buying it? It's more expensive than an X3 and offers less utility. And utility is the second word that makes up the acronym, SUV. So from a logic perspective, it's kind of a head scratcher. That's what it's always been. I think the real draw is that this is something that will be sold in small numbers, that looks different, that has a sportier edge to it, and that alone is enough for shoppers who are looking for something a little bit more unique and something that stands out a bit more than your normal luxury compact SUV. We'll be sure to do a deeper test on this once we get it back at our office. But for now, the impression is this thing drives well. And the people who are remotely interested in the way this looks should check it out. If you like what you saw, keep it tuned right here and be sure to visit edmunds.com. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Edmunds Senior Writer Carlos Lago drives and reviews the new 2019 BMW X4. The second generation of BMW's coupe-inspired compact luxury SUV is a bit bigger, so it offers more interior and cargo space than before. Though based on the X3, the X4 is quite a bit wider and carries a sportier intent -- it's outfitted with a firmer suspension and is available with a powerful six-cylinder engine and launch control. Is sacrificing utility for all this worth it? Find out in this video.

Features & Specs

xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$50,450
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
M40i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
M40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$60,450
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2019 BMW X4 SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite X4 safety features:

BMW Assist eCall
Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also allows passengers to notify roadside assistance with a single button.
Active Blind Spot Detection
Warns with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot.
Forward Collision Warning
Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.

BMW X4 vs. the competition

BMW X4 vs. BMW X6

Larger in size than the X4, the X6 is also more expensive. While you could opt for the same six-cylinder engine as you can get in the X4, the real differentiator is the available twin-turbo V8. Unfortunately, practicality isn't a trait of either BMW.

Compare BMW X4 & BMW X6 features

BMW X4 vs. BMW X3

The X3 is a more traditional and practical luxury compact SUV when compared to the 2019 X4. There's more rear passenger headroom, more cargo space and better visibility. But the X3 lacks the handling prowess and sleeker styling of the X4, even though they are very similar underneath the sheet metal.

Compare BMW X4 & BMW X3 features

BMW X4 vs. Audi SQ5

If you're looking for the engaging performance of the X4 but wish the styling was a bit more subdued, the SQ5 could work. It's the sporty variant of the Q5 and might be right up your alley. Not short on interior tech or performance, the SQ5 can go toe to toe with the X4 M40i in almost every metric.

Compare BMW X4 & Audi SQ5 features

FAQ

Is the BMW X4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 X4 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about BMW X4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X4 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X4 has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X4. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 BMW X4?

Is the BMW X4 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 BMW X4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 BMW X4 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 X4 and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 X4 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW X4?

The least-expensive 2019 BMW X4 is the 2019 BMW X4 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,450.

Other versions include:

  • xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,450
  • M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,450
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X4?

If you're interested in the BMW X4, the next question is, which X4 model is right for you? X4 variants include xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 BMW X4

The 2019 BMW X4 should appeal to style-conscious buyers who like the elevated height of an SUV but don't particularly need all the space for either passengers or cargo. If you're like most who aren't willing to sacrifice utility for appearances, BMW's more traditional X3 SUV is a better bet.

To distinguish the xDrive30i trim from the M40i, look at the engine. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine powers the xDrive30i, and the M40i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder. Both come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard feature highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, heated and power-folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, BMW Assist emergency telematics, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, and a rearview camera. The X4 M40i adds unique exterior treatments, adaptive suspension, keyless entry and ignition, and M Sport brakes.

Notable options include heated front and rear seats, upgraded forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display and a speed limit display, a surround-view camera system, an automated parking system, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay.

The X4's closest competitor is the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which has a similar sloping rear roofline but makes fewer sacrifices in the utility department. Both the BMW and the Benz are comparable in price, performance and feature content. The Porsche Macan is more performance-oriented and is priced in the same neighborhood but has fewer standard features. Another fashionable alternative is the Jaguar F-Pace that is positively spacious compared to these SUVs.

Considering how many sacrifices the 2019 BMW X4 forces in terms of rear passenger and cargo space as well as visibility, we suggest checking out the competition first on Edmunds.

2019 BMW X4 SUV Overview

The 2019 BMW X4 SUV is offered in the following styles: xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW X4 SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X4 SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 X4 SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X4 SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW X4 SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 X4 SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including xDrive30i, M40i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 BMW X4 SUV here.

