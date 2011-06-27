Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i Consumer Reviews
Test drove the Macan S and M40i
Before you buy this car test drive the Porsche Macan S and you will soon see that while the Macan might be better looking, the Bmw clearly has quicker acceleration and a much lighter sports car feel. The Macan felt heavy and sluggish. On top of that an exhaust note similar to the M4. This car is real fun to drive and it will blow off most SUV's/cars on the road and when your screaming by them with this exhaust backfire they look at you like what the .... was that?
X4 M40i Size-wise-good-stuff
It is very rare and people will buy it out from under you if you hesitate. Drive it and love it.
Perfect balance of sport and utility
I’ve had this X4 M40i for a few weeks now and can say this......Wow is this fun to drive! Feels just like my 335is....tight, heavy steering, laser sharp handling and FAST (like put a smile on your face instantly fast!) But, unlike my 335is, soaks up the bumps with ease (and not a tooth rattled) Back storage is good, not great, but I didn’t buy an SUV.....I bought an SAV! If you’re looking for a sports car that you can drive year-round, look no further I will say that the tons of electronic options in this vehicle don’t perform flawlessly (I.e. CarPlay, automatic seat/steering wheel engagement) but there so small it’s a non-issue for me (plus CarPlay didn’t work flawlessly in my MDX either)
X4 M40i
This vehicle is magnificent. The design with the sloped roof is striking and turns many heads as folks try to figure out just what it is. Absolutely great lines with an aggressive look backed up by a powerful engine. Love it!
X4M401
If you like an SUV with lots of power that looks a little funky this is your car.
